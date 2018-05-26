mid day editorial: LGBTQI people are human beings, too

As he is wheeled in for his first surgery for gender re-assignment, constable Lalit Kumar Salve told mid-day in a front page report that those who feel trapped in the wrong body should come forward and look for solutions Beed constable Lalit Kumar, w

Lalit is overjoyed after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved his application to undergo a sex change surgery to transition from a female to a male. He is going to return to his job as a policeman, post surgery.

It is perhaps ironical that Salve is the focus during the ongoing Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) film festival on the city called Kashish.

Salve's life, one would think, could be the focus of a film one day. This one though if ever made, should shy away from the Bollywood cardboard caricatures that some filmmakers portray this community to be, and focus to make trans people flesh 'n' blood characters like anybody else. It will be the film fraternity's contribution to breaking stereotypes and misconceptions about individuals who feel trapped in the wrong body.

Having said that, let this cop's story inspire us to treat those who may look or behave different, just like other human beings. They are not targets to revile or mock. Do not subject them to constant ridicule or try to earn a few laughs from friends by using crude one liners about trans individuals.

Let us not be driven only by curiosity, but a genuine desire to learn and understand the greys between strict gender definitions. Sexuality is a spectrum and every individual has a right to live with dignity. Trans people are battling constant humiliation and rejection, we have no right and should not be adding to that.

