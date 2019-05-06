mid day editorial: Majiwali's dead deserve to rest with dignity

editorial

When it comes to running water, electricity and housing for all, the village of Majiwali -- which lies on the outskirts of Vasai with a population of 3,000 -- has it all. But what it severely lacks is a resting place for its dead, as reported by this paper last week.

Last month, this lack of a crematorium forced villagers who have been fighting apathy, to perform the last rites of a 77-year-old resident on the side of a road. After reading the report, plenty of letters poured in from readers who were appalled at the apathy faced by the villagers, who reside not very far from Mumbai.

The report detailed how villagers have been waiting in vain for decades to get a proper crematorium. Until recently, they would go near a stream for the rites, but now that access has been cut off because it falls under private property. Because of this, they had to cremate the 77-year-old along the road.

While there are crematoriums in nearby villages, transportation costs are out of the reach of some villagers in Majiwali. The village body has to now come up with a scheme which is a way out for villagers.

One cannot imagine the pain a family which has lost a loved one goes through upon seeing that the deceased have to be cremated on the roadside for want of a crematorium. This is adding manifold to the grief.

Authorities and village elders must come together to secure funds for a crematorium; it is possible if there is a will and an earnestness of purpose. If the village has other amenities, then a crematorium is part of those basics. Local leaders need to respond.

It is hard to understand why neighbouring villages have a crematorium but not this one. The dead person's relatives need the peace of mind that comes with giving your loved one, dignity even in death.

