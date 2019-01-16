mid day editorial: Must treat project-affected citizens with respect

opinion

Residents of Mahalaxmi Sadan at Jacob Circle were initially asked to move to Gorai as an alternative accommodation to pave the way for Metro line 3. This paper had reported how they were rightly irked and angry at being told to move so far as it would be so inconvenient.

Right at the top of their concerns was how their children would manage accessing school from so far away. It was a legitimate worry. Post that problem which was reported in this paper earlier, the residents' Gorai move has been scotched now and they have been told to move to Mazagaon's Nariyalwadi instead.

These residents are looking for solid assurances that they will be considered if their building is redeveloped. Why should people always live in fear and uncertainty when they are forced to move because of certain government projects? If things are spelt out clearly in black and white when they are asked to move, then it would be beneficial for everybody.

It is inhuman, especially in a city like Mumbai, to tell people they need to move out and then keep them in the dark about how long they will be put up at their temporary accommodation till the project is completed.

These people need to be told when they will be allowed to go back to their old homes. What is the state of the temporary living arrangement that they have been forced to move into? They should be at par with the homes they have left behind. Most importantly, they need to be given a timeline about how long they will be there.

What will be the provisions if the given time elapses and they are unable to move back? Every question has to be answered through meetings and then agreements signed and made legal. Those being displaced have a right to know.

