mid day editorial: Need quick results, not endless inquiries

More than a month after a young man died after he was sucked into an MRI machine because he was carrying an oxygen cylinder into the MRI room at a BMC Hospital, allegedly on a staffer's request, though this is being debated, his family is awaiting compensation from the state government. The state government has now promised that the R5 lakh compensation will reach the family shortly, after formalities are completed.

A report in this paper highlighted the plight of the family, which lost its sole earning member because of alleged negligence. While inquiries are still on about what exactly happened on that day, it is the aftermath that is more heartbreaking than the tragedy.

While the compensation is only one aspect of the story, the case is stuck at the inquiry stage. These inquiries tend to go round in circles, there is a lot of wrangling, conflicting reports emerge, accusations of doctored accounts surface, the media is accused of twisting accounts and sensationalism and CCTV footage is often lost or unavailable. These are the answers people have unfortunately got used to reading about.

We would like to see the unending inquiries and probe committee culture brought to an end. Quick, thorough and impartial investigations will build confidence of the public into these so called inquiries. The process and result of the inquiry should be followed by lessons learnt from it.

What do we take away from tragedies and accidents that occur due to some negligence, myopia by authorities, malfunctioning infrastructure or human error? We must ensure that mistakes are rectified and there is no recurrence of a tragedy in similar vein. Then, one can say, that an inquiry has fulfilled its purpose and been fruitful. Bickering and trading charges without end or result, is not an inquiry, but an exercise in inanity.

