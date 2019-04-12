mid day editorial: Old age home inmates have a right to protection

opinion

A 27-year-old man working in a Borivli old age home is free just months after he raped a 54-year-old colleague and impregnated her. There is no case registered against him. A report in this newspaper is an indicator of how crimes against women continue unabated, despite more stringent punishment, turnaround in attitudes towards sexual harassment and crime and greater awareness.

The report goes on to say that a social worker is helping the survivor. It is disappointing though that the culprit continues to be in the old age home, drawing a salary from the institution even after this crime.

The police can work on legal parameters and say that nothing can be done till the survivor decides to file a case. Maybe she will do so, one does not know her reasons and they all may be valid for not doing so as of now.

Yet, the workplace at least needs to take internal action against the culprit, instead of simply cutting an amount every month from his salary, because the home has paid the survivor and wants to recover that amount.

Cognisance must be taken of the fact that there are other people living in the old age home and this man can be a threat to others, too. So, it is imperative that the place of employment look into this matter and shift their employee out of there or stop him from working there altogether.

Old age homes, children's homes have to be safe spaces for their residents. One has to keep in mind that people living here are amongst the most vulnerable section of society.

History has shown us that these sections are particularly targetted and homes have seen abuse and flagrant violations (this does not apply to all homes) of all kinds by those in power. Safety within should be priority No. 1 for these homes.

