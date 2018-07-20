mid-day editorial: Party safely to avoid consequences

The recent incident took place when three constables acted on a complaint from neighbours and went to the society to investigate

The police realised that a party may not always mean fun times, at least for them when they attempted to stop a party at a Mira Road society. A report in this paper stated that three policemen, who arrived to stop a party in a posh society after complaints from neighbours, were beaten up, and two of them were locked up by those partying. Now, at least 14 partygoers, including two women, were arrested.

The recent incident took place when three constables acted on a complaint from neighbours and went to the society to investigate. When the police insisted that they should shut off the music, they were assaulted.

This is shocking and unpardonable behaviour. It is good that these revellers have been arrested. When you party, it is always good to be mindful of others in the neighbourhood. It is possible to have a good time without creating a nuisance and disturbing the peace of the people in your vicinity.

Having a good time does not have to equal to throwing caution and care for others to the winds. This is a selfish and at times, dangerous attitude.

The revellers could have at least discussed the matter with the police and agree to turn down the music. One is also shocked that urbane, educated young people, all above 21, think nothing of assaulting an officer and locking them up. Where was the sane voice and action here? Why would these people think it is okay to lock up a police officer in a room?

They have been arrested and we suspect that this one action is going to turn their life upside down, as they are in police custody. Let this also send a message to all who believe that they are 'entitled' to have their version of a fun time, oblivious to others. Parties have their place and if you must do so with wild and unthinking abandon, and then commit a crime to compound that, you will have to face the consequences.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates