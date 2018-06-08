mid day editorial: Planning must to implement any projects

The top official has been quoted as saying that the agency must move in sync with the world, which is responding to the environment call

City planning authority, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking to create dedicated bicycle paths and stands near Metro stations being developed in the megapolis, news reports say. They have cited that the newly-appointed Commissioner RA Rajeev wants to promote a bicycle movement on the lines of a country in South America.

The top official has been quoted as saying that the agency must move in sync with the world, which is responding to the environment call. While responding to the call of environment is always laudable, it is also important that these cycle paths are well thought of before implementation.

A bicycle path needs to lead somewhere to a destination or from a destination, not simply go round in circles. That was the trouble with the moribund Bandra-Kurla bicycle path. It had no proper beginning, not from any station or bus stop, and nor did it lead to anywhere in particular. That was one of the reasons for it flopping, but not the primary one. It would be good to use a few world cities that have implemented the bicycle scheme to some success as a blueprint, but then tweak the scheme to fit our unique conditions and challenges.

Given Mumbai's numbers, its car density and commuting hordes, dedicated bicycle paths may be extremely difficult, but that does not mean we cannot implement it with solid logic and planning. Let us go ahead with this with a watertight plan, which begins with route and then, encompasses different facets into its working. Authorities must also remember that it is the citizens' taxes that go into paying for new infrastructure, so always ensure vision before starting and quality when putting in place. Bicycle paths should come in only after great deliberation and will.

