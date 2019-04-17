mid day editorial: Repair work must keep pedestrians in mind, too

opinion

We have seen so many accidents during repair work that this needs to be taken up on a war footing

One person died while three sustained injuries after a portion of scaffolding of an under repair building near Dharavi collapsed. At night, a section of the scaffolding broke and fell on the road, which is why a young auto driver died and a passenger and pedestrian suffered injuries.

The negligence is shocking. How did the scaffolding come loose and break? Was there no safety net installed to shield the people below from the ongoing work? It is imperative and absolutely non-negotiable that safety precautions are in place before any kind of work begins.

We have seen so many accidents during repair work that this needs to be taken up on a war footing. Boards are routinely put up at repair sites saying: danger work is on. This is not enough. Vehicles have no option but to pass by that stretch, since there is no other alternative. Every precaution has to be taken in advance.

Pedestrians routinely pass by, they cannot walking near buildings that are under repair. It is the responsibility of those working on the project to ensure complete safety and security.

We want to see now that substantial compensation is paid to the man's family. Strictest penalties must be reserved for those who are responsible for this accident. It is inconceivable that those in charge did not know the very grievous harm this shoddy scaffolding work could have on innocent passers-by.

Hospital bills of the injured must borne by those responsible and compensation paid to them too. We need to see much more seriousness when it comes to repair work and strict rules about safety for all concerned. Life seems to be very cheap and we have to get out of this mindset about this is fate, or accidents may happen at times. This fatality is a result of gross, murderous negligence and there are no two ways about that.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates