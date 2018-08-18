mid day editorial: RTI, BMC can do more by working together

opinion

Eight months after civic chief Ajoy Mehta directed officials to prepare a list of 'frequent' Right To Information (RTI) users, activists have turned the tables and submitted list of 100 graft-tainted officials to CM Devendra Fadnavis, said a front page report in this paper.

This opens up a new front in the battle between BMC and RTI, an unfortunate war because there needs to be no two sides to this issue. Corruption has to be fought collectively, so to target activists or those who frequently complain is counterproductive. We have to agree that there may be activists who are using the RTI for extortion. That is a very real possibility. One can weed them out, investigate, and if guilty, complain and get them arrested for extortion.

People should not be afraid of complaining against these extortionists who are using RTI for the wrong reasons. Action against them should be strong and swift. In fact, RTI top brass themselves should, if they know, weed out these criminals in the guise of activists.

Having said that, the civic authority, RTI defenders and practitioners should and must be on the same side. Corruption has to be fought by everybody. This is not an us-vs-them situation.

The RTI is a powerful tool, used in the right way and can give great credibility with its clean up powers to the BMC, too. The BMC can benefit immensely if the act is used in the right way. Activists, too, have to be conscious that their image is not damaged by black sheep or the rot within, so that public reposes faith in the RTI. With them on the same side, it is a win-win situation for both. We hope the BMC and RTI bloc see merit and wisdom in this.

