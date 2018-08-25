mid day editorial: Save trees, tend to them with loving care

opinion

A nature lover has alleged that nearly half of these trees are almost dead, a detailed report said in this paper

The MMRC, however, has been claiming that the trees have been properly taken care of. The report though was accompanied by pictures and shows otherwise. The MMRC had transplanted the trees to a plot adjacent to the proposed metro car depot site at Aarey Milk Colony.

The Metro authorities and locals have to come together to ensure the survival of transplanted trees. Right now, there is such a huge trust deficit between both and the Metro III authorities are trying to pull a fast one, claiming that all is well with the trees, when in fact they are dying this will only result in a widening chasm.

The Metro movers and shakers must have a robust working panel to ensure that trees are safeguarded as much as possible while the infra comes up. In this way, there is a channel of communication between Metro III decision makers and the people. The locals feel involved in the decision making process. They have some say, even though negligible in implementation, and most importantly, all those qualms and anger about trees is addressed to some degree.

It is disheartening to see that activists and Metro personnel continue to be at loggerheads over tree felling and transplanting. The latter must realise the desperate importance of keeping these trees alive. The former continue to be the eyes and ears exposing failures when they see them. It is unfortunate that this is a perennial battle and both do not seem to find common ground. Save the trees, they are our lungs, transplant with expertise, and tend with loving care.

