mid day editorial: Shame on MU for depriving profs of pension

opinion

As many as 70 retired professors and officials of the Mumbai University, who have not received their pension for the past four years, protested at the Fort campus of the varsity on Wednesday.

They staged the demonstration while the meeting of the university's senate, the highest decision-making body of the MU, was underway at the campus. It is unfortunate to see those who served MU for decades awaiting their pensions.

A bureaucratic tangle between the university and the government has been cited as the reason for an inexplicable and inexcusable four-year delay. While the university claims that the government has to disburse the funds and they are waiting for the money, after which the pension can be given.

The Governor of Maharashtra, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, needs to intervene and try to resolve this as soon as possible. These professors must be given their money soon. Many of them may have depended on their pension in their old age. They must be accorded the dignity and respect they deserve.

When we treat our professors in such a shoddy way, what can we hope from a crumbling, hopeless education system?

This is one of the reasons for private players coming into education from the school level and thus corporatizing the entire system. We harp upon the rot in our education and inequality. Merit has been sacrificed at the altar of money and standards are abysmal.

When you see a premier university, which has been on a downward spiral for years now, treat its retired faculty and staff this way, then there is little hope for the present, or the future. Shame on those who have deprived these teachers of the money they have rightfully earned.

