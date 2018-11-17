mid day editorial: Small children must be supervised at all times

opinion

An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank in Laxminagar, Nalasopara East, on Wednesday

A heart rending report in this paper once again throws the spotlight on adequate security at construction sites. An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a water tank in Laxminagar, Nalasopara East, on Wednesday. The boy, in Std IV, was playing in the area while his parents were away attending a puja.

After a long search, his parents filed a missing complaint, but locals found his body in a water water storage tank in an under-construction building in the area. There was no cover on the tank and the boy must have fallen in and drowned. The building had no boundary wall.

Children as young as 8 need to be supervised while playing outside the home. An adult must accompany them especially if they wander around in other buildings. Construction sites must be adequately barricaded and there has to be a security guard at the place. It is unacceptable that these sites remain open, and accessible to one and all, especially children who may meander in.

They can be dangerous because of scaffolding, if it is there, or open areas which do not have railings. Pits may be dug for some reason and there is a danger of falling in.

In this case, one cannot understand why the tank should be uncovered. These tanks need to be covered at all times, they can be left open only during cleaning or if an attendant is present next to the tank while repairs or another process is on. We have read reports of children falling into swimming pools because they were not supervised. They have wandered off near water bodies and slipped in, as attention has been elsewhere. Be sharp and vigilant when it comes to letting children play or picnic near water. This is an unfortunate and hugely avoidable tragedy and that is what makes it more heartwrenching.

