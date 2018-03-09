mid day editorial: Some decorum, please, at city's posh clubs

Yesterday, this newspaper carried an extensive report about a slapping incident at a prominent Haji Ali club. In the report, it was stated that a club member was slapped by another when the counting of ballots was on

Yesterday, this newspaper carried an extensive report about a slapping incident at a prominent Haji Ali club. In the report, it was stated that a club member was slapped by another when the counting of ballots was on. There was a kerfuffle following that, but matters seem to have settled when the two gents shook hands. The controversy though, flared again when members filed complaints against each other at a police station.

Election drama now seems to be de rigueur at clubs across Mumbai. With the stakes higher than ever, members are vying to be on club committees, and battles erupt over choosing presidents and chairmen of club. We have seen so many cloak and dagger exchanges during club elections, mud-slinging, rumour mongering and fights that these make national elections look like a teddy bear's picnic, in the words made famous by a former celebrity for different reasons altogether. Club matters are no longer 'in-house' or behind closed doors. The strong social media network, status of club members and an interest in club matters in mainstream media means they have become institutions of public interest and discourse.

Officials need to protect the reputation of the institution they represent, there has to be some decorum in clubs. These free-for-alls we see in clubs need to be stopped and discipline both of members and those in the committee need to be paramount.

Today, we see no-holds-barred actions and attitude in order to get on to the committee or positions of power in clubs. With club memberships going through the roof and escalating in aspirational value, club honchos must conduct themselves with the restraint and behaviour we expect from some of the city's most coveted sporting and entertainment spaces. Let's bring club class back into clubs.

