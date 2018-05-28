mid day editorial: Sounds too good to be true? It probably is

Tucked away in the crime section of this newspaper was an all too familiar tale of woe. More than 200 people had lost money because they became a victim of a household goods scam

Tucked away in the crime section of this newspaper was an all too familiar tale of woe. More than 200 people had lost money because they became a victim of a household goods scam. The report stated that victims decided to purchase household items from a store, paying for them in advance. A few days later though this demo store was found shut and the promoters were absconding.

More than 250 people were allegedly cheated of lakhs of rupees by several people in Malwani after the culprits set up a demo store promising 45 per cent discount. Expensive items like furniture, which cost a substantial sum, were also booked. The buyers got a shock when a day or two later, they realised they had been fooled.This is one stray incident, but we see such chicanery everywhere, luring people with promises that seem too good to be true. Sell them a story with a silvery tongue, prey on their vulnerabilities and weaknesses and then, make off with their money. It happens online and offline too. We want people to practice scepticism and have a questioning attitude to claims that seem so fantastic that they should make you suspicious.

Take time to weigh your options, do a double check when it comes to background and, most importantly, hear warning bells when something seems too good to be true. We have cases of women being fooled online by 'suitors' who convince them to part with money, or youngsters who pay supposed 'agents' for breakthroughs in Bollywood. Today, with a mass of information available at the click of a button, everyone must do their research, be circumspect and not fall for cons. These are age-old ruses to fool people into parting with their money. Catch on to such hoodwinking criminals and do not fall into their trap.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates