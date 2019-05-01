mid day editorial: Stay aware and seek accountability beyond polls

editorial

There are takeaways from this polling experience that can be applied in daily life

Every polling season, the state of Maharashtra does not fare too well with the turnout, and the residents of its so-called aware, enlightened and empowered capital prefer to holiday when it is time to go to the polling booth. However, Mumbai's polling figures this time around have given us something to cheer about.

There are takeaways from this polling experience that can be applied in daily life. As reported by this paper, some physically challenged persons did not have the easiest time at the polling booths, despite facilities being promised to them. This reflects how we fall short when it comes to being inclusive. We need to build public places that are friendly for the physically challenged, right from the time they are being planned. Even our local trains and other public transport need to have more evolved facilities. What we also need is a greater vision from government authorities while they are planning public spaces. This goes for the elderly too.

While there were polling personnel who did assist the elderly, the key here is amenities. Seating space, shade from the sun and easy to negotiate polling stations are imperative. In public life, separate lines for seniors, better facilities in public transport, wheelchairs, and a real uptick in government offices is key.

Finally, Mumbai's polling percentage spared us some blushes, though we would have liked to see a higher number. Let us see greater citizen awareness in all aspects of life, whether it comes from asking questions to our elected representatives, to leading local movements for change in our neighbourhood. Get involved, be aware and ask for accountability, not just during election time, but every day.

