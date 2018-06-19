mid day editorial: This monsoon, stay away from waterbodies

Four youths have been drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said

Representational Image

It has been a tragic weekend for at least four families. Four youths have been drowned in the sea off Dadrapada coast in Kelwe in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said. They were part of a group of seven youngsters who had gone for a swim in the sea and this despite the sea being choppy due to heavy rains. Three of the seven managed to swim to safety.

It is shocking why young people continue to jump into lakes, ponds and seas even after there being so many reports of people being swept away by currents, especially during monsoon.

This weekend, we saw several Mumbaikars walking on the parapets and perilously close to the sea as the monsoon gathered momentum and waves reared up menacing off the sea walls. They were flouting common sense and logic because the parapets are slippery. One misstep and one could be pulled into the water. Police have revealed that a body of a man stuck between the tetrapods near the Gateway of India since five days has been freed. The identity of the man has not been revealed since the body has been decomposed.

Young people must understand that these are real dangers. Drowning is not what only happens to other people, it could and can happen to you, too. Do not think that the waters are calm; they are known to be highly deceptive. It is also foolish to think one is safe if your feet touch the ground in shallow water. You can be swept away in an instant.

As the rains catch on, we will have hordes of picnickers prancing under waterfalls and taking dips in rivers and streams just outside of Mumbai. Exercise caution and avoid the water bodies completely, as you can have an equal amount of fun even on dry land, too. If you cannot think about yourself, think of your loved ones waiting for you to return home safely.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates