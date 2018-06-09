mid day editorial: This monsoon, take each step with caution

Train commuters must be aware about safety during this season. There have been simply too many unfortunate accidents and huge tragedies on the tracks during monsoon

Rain is on everybody's mind as the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has stated that there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on the weekend. The IMD has also predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai, over this weekend.

We have already seen the run up to if predictions go correctly, a very wet weekend.

The leaves of all the senior BMC officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday). There are teams deployed at various points in the city and reports state that Navy personnel will also be deployed.

While it is ultimately the authorities that have to take the onus of systems in place, locals need to get rain ready and become aware of the challenge this season brings. It would be good if alarmist false messages are not sent on WhatsApp about tree falls, breakdowns and flood situations. Dismiss these rumours and look for credible information. Motorists need to keep their vehicles in top condition, especially the brakes and of course, wipers. Ensure complete traffic discipline as traffic snarls spell chaos and road rage and things can spiral out of control.

Train commuters must be aware about safety during this season. There have been simply too many unfortunate accidents and huge tragedies on the tracks during monsoon. It just takes discipline, common sense and patience to ensure that we negotiate city infrastructure with safety and ease as it pours. Mumbai has suffered hugely in the past during monsoon, and one needs to look wary this weekend, and even beyond.

