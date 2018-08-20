mid day editorial: Time to clean up Bhandup's crime and grime

opinion

The Bhandup clean-up will be long, arduous, painstaking and require immense co-ordination, planning and, finally, execution. The wheels must start turning now, before we reach a point of no return

Since March, Bhandup has witnessed eight murders, over 10 attempt to murder cases, and hundreds of incidents of assault, forcing the police's top brass to act against inefficient officers within the force, starting by shunting the local senior inspector out. The measure, though needed, is short term at best. An extensive report in this paper traced the roots of Mumbai's new gangland. From illicit liquor brewing to the burgeoning of slumlords, the story of Bhandup's rot runs deep.

In fact, different evils stemmed from original, unchecked problems that have become entrenched in the system. Slumlordism spawned prostitution, goondaism and other ills. Through the years it became a free-for-all, with an endless cycle of political thuggery, violence, intimidation. There needs to be iron will now to smash the different criminal hubs operating in the suburb, and a mammoth clean-up activity has to begin. It is vital, because ganglands do not exist or function in isolation. Bhandup's nefarious activities will influence areas close to it and no doubt already has an impact on the city.

A blueprint has to be drawn up for what needs to be done, and lacunae like non-operational beat chowkies have to be addressed. If there is a need for more patrolling, that should be looked into. Is there a way to involve the community? After all, it is the locals who are first in the line of fire, metaphorically speaking, so they do have a huge stake in smashing crime in Bhandup. They are also the eyes and ears on the ground. It is vital that these lines of communication are set up. The Bhandup clean-up will be long, arduous, painstaking and require immense co-ordination, planning and, finally, execution. The wheels must start turning now, before we reach a point of no return.

