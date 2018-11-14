mid day editorial: Treat history with the respect it deserves

opinion

The Sewri Fort, built in the 17th century is in for a makeover as government agencies have united to completely restore the historical structure. While the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the state will revamp the heritage structure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (the F-South ward office and heritage department) will illuminate it, a report in this paper stated.

The makeover is in the planning stage, with different agencies citing their role in the development of what they hope will become a big tourist magnet. Everybody associated with this project must work with a sense of purpose and most importantly, smooth coordination so that the final aims fructify. We often see a lot of finger pointing and passing the buck when it comes to facelifts of infrastructure.

Most importantly though it is bureaucratic red tape and ego tiffs that create delays and wrangles when it comes to expediting work. These are huge and common obstacles where we have seen projects at a standstill for months, if not years. The common man has actually become hugely cynical of claims and completion deadlines for makeovers or new projects because we have been let down repeatedly. The same fate should not beset Sewri Fort.

It is also time different wards look at forts across the city and see how many are in derelict state. Many have become havens for drug addicts and are unsafe for women. Garbage lies in heaps in corners and there is little to no awareness of the piece of history in their backyard. Mumbai forts are repositories of the past.

Secrets are whispered in their nooks and crevices and they hold lessons for the history buff, the excited tourist and bored local, too. Let us treat them with the respect they deserve.

