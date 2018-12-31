mid day editorial: Triple talaq bill must have everyone's support

opinion

It is time for all to speak in a common voice when it comes to triple talaq, at first and then nikah halala

The contentious triple talaq bill should get passed in the Rajya Sabha though the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government did not have a majority in the Upper House.

The bill criminalising instant divorce by Muslim men was passed by the Lok Sabha after a heated debate on Thursday, with the government rightly projecting it as a matter of humanity and justice for Muslim women, and rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

It is heartening to note that the government claims that after triple talaq they have set their sights on the nikah halala, as this practice, too, is unjust for women. Under 'nikah halala', a man cannot remarry his former wife unless she marries another man, consummates the marriage, gets a divorce and observes a period of separation.

It is time for all to speak in a common voice when it comes to triple talaq, at first and then nikah halala. Whether you are for this government or against it, one hopes the triple T disappears altogether.

Do not believe those organisations that are beating drums about the government going after Muslims or interfering in religion. These are people who could not care less about justice or Muslim women. They want to be seen as saviours for the religion, but look at this as a justice issue, one for equality rather than about the Muslim faith. It is easy to sway sentiment by playing the victim card, in fact, this is the tactic that is being used here and it is time to see through this bogus rhetoric.

A section of the Muslim women themselves say that opposition parties and the Union cabinet must pass a law through consensus without political point-scoring. This is the voice of logic and reason, crying out for justice. The opposition needs to listen.

