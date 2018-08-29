mid day editorial: Vandals should be severely punished

opinion

We can exhaust all of them at reports about how the upgraded non-AC coach of Punjab Mail with expensive utilities has returned, vandalised within a few months of its introduction

There are just that many adjectives one can use for the word shame. We can exhaust all of them at reports about how the upgraded non-AC coach of Punjab Mail with expensive utilities has returned, vandalised within a few months of its introduction. Central Railway officials told this paper that the wash basins have been found broken, toilet seats damaged and taps and other expensive utilities missing.

The railways wanted to improve and upgrade onboard passenger experience. They wanted to provide upgraded toilets in one non-AC coach of the Ferozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail. It worked fine for a while, after which there was a large scale and shocking vandalism.

The vandals need to be caught and severely punished. It is useless criticising the Railways and amenities provided if people do not know how to respect them. The vandals are depriving other paying passengers of upgraded facilities. It is hugely unjust. It also makes the authorities question the wisdom of providing any kind of comforts or luxuries to the public.

It is an extension of an unfortunate and criminal mindset, which makes some okay with breaking benches, seats, defacing public utility facilities and doing away with them, because you have an opportunity to do so.

This is desecration and theft. What it does is shows us that we still have to mature as a nation. One cornerstone of that maturity is consideration for others. The immaturity is also one reason why our public utilities are shoddy in quality and may not be aesthetically pleasing, because those in charge of them know that a classy, pricey piece of infra or amenity will be broken or filched. This is an incredibly sad conclusion to draw, but it is fairly accurate. Like they say, the truth hurts.

