mid day editorial: We need a solution to protect open spaces

A front page report in this paper detailed how residents of two housing societies in Bandra's Pali Naka area are seeing red over the 'reduction' of a green plot in their shared premises. While White Orchid society alleges Kakad society has reduced the garden area to turn it into a parking space and closed off their common entry gate, the latter has rubbished the allegations, claiming the matter is 'sub judice'.

While both sides have had their say in the report, we are only concerned about the larger picture that a green plot has somehow slipped away in the deadlock between both societies. Every stakeholder of the city has to do their utmost to preserve green spaces. The same goes for open plots. We have often seen these spaces locked on some pretext or the other, or encroached upon, so that people are unable to access them.

Open plots or even green spaces are up for grabs in a city where space is at a premium. We see them being made into impromptu and illegal car parks. It begins with one car or two being parked there overnight. That multiplies quickly and soon that handkerchief sized open space is gobbled up in a blink. Once taken over, it is very difficult to remove those who have taken it over.

This must make everybody much more conscious and determined, especially upmarket residential societies, with educated members, to keep plots open. Differences of opinion or squabbling should not lead to open spaces being closed off forever. It is tragic that this city has a tranche of green activists fighting for removing structures that infringes on green plots, while already existing plots are taken away. The warring residential societies must see merit and wisdom in a truce. If they cannot, the BMC needs to step in so that the green plot is not taken away by any one person or party.

