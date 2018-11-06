mid day editorial: Why are MU's exam officials so confused?

opinion

It was confusion and clashes as postgraduates geared up for the competitive exam season. Yet, Mumbai University (MU) set them their biggest test. To be in two places at the same time!

A report in this paper stated how the varsity scheduled its PET (PhD Entrance Test) on December 16, on the same day the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CISR) has set its NET (National Eligibility Test). These two competitive examinations are considered vital and many candidates appear for both. The CSIR NET is only for Science postgraduates and has two exam centres in Maharashtra in Pune and Nagpur. Thousands appear for it. The PET is MU's entrance test to filter PhD applications. All postgraduates are eligible to appear for it.

Candidates who appear for NET also apply for PhD. The NET schedule was out well in advance. One cannot fathom why this clash should happen at all, if the NET schedule was out. It shows there is a lack of coordination and communication at the highest level.

Candidates are already stressed at the thought of giving examinations. They do not need the added stress and frustration of two examinations clashing on the same day. What is worse is that the report quotes an official saying that this is not a stray case of exams overlapping. Recently, the BMS examination was rescheduled because it was clashing with Chartered Accountancy. The second year BCom exam was rescheduled more than once to avoid clashes with the CA exam.

This needs to be addressed urgently. The MU is already battling a well-deserved reputation of goofing up on numerous aspects when it comes to examinations. Inane overlaps like this simply compound that unfortunate reputation this once extremely prestigious university has earned.

