mid day editorial: Why is such a basic need being ignored?

Diva residents troubled by the water scarcity in the area have turned to the railways' water vending machines for their daily needs. Students, youngsters, office-goers carry empty bottles, which they fill at the stations on their way home.

The scarcity of water is compounded by the erratic timings of its supply, a report has detailed in this paper. Locals have to juggle their work times with water supply times. Many even complained of not receiving water for almost 12 hours. However, Thane city, three stations away, receives uninterrupted water supply.

It's time the corporator of the area took the complaints seriously and started working on a solution to these. In the mid-day report, he admitted that water pipelines are old and need to be revamped, and said some other permissions have to be sought to alleviate water problems. Diva locals claim they get water once in two days and have to replenish supply through train stations, buy water bottles and expenditure on water eats into their monthly budget.

It is disappointing to note in this report that the corporator has said it may take up to two years to fix the water problem. The Diva challenge is a microcosm of what locals face at times of water scarcity in different parts of the city.

From water tankers that hike up rates tremendously, to frustration that sets in and a sense of desperation when having to shell out so much money for water, the problems have far reaching consequences on the quality of life. People have to change their entire work schedules at times, because they have to be at home when water supply starts. It poses restrictions and compromises work output.

Give this problem the importance it deserves and local leaders need to get down to brass tacks to solve it and bring relief to the people who have voted for them.

