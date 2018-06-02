mid day editorial: Women need freedom, not protection

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the target on social media because critics think that Bebo of Bollywood should not dress the way she does because she is a mother now

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become the target on social media because critics think that Bebo of Bollywood should not dress the way she does because she is a mother now. This paper's Bollywood reporter wrote how Kareena's sartorial style during the promotions of Veere Di Wedding has earned the wrath of users from a section of social media.

The so called righteous have trolled the star for wearing inappropriate attire. Kareena, however, has hit back strongly saying she comes from a world where women can wear what they want, and it is the message that is important.

This is one way in which judgemental people think they can control women. You need to tell them what to wear or how to dress. After a certain age, they should not be wearing clothes like that. They think it is alright to impose their standards on how women must look, and they are within their right to criticise them, slam them, ridicule them and

insult them if they do not conform to their parameters of passable or respectable.

This is another aspect of body shaming and putting women in little boxes to curtail their freedom or choice. The sartorial criticism is not flippant because it is just as extension of rigid rules made for women and forced on them. This is another facet of women cannot stay out beyond a certain time. Women cannot talk to certain people. Women cannot access the same public spaces as men. Women should not talk in a certain way, they should not look in a certain way, they cannot aspire for certain things… the list is endless.

The sick trolls need to find something more useful to do with their lives. Meanwhile, all the moms, famous or otherwise, out there, and all women need to be free of every shackle — simply free to be me.

