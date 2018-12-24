mid day editorial: Won't be cool if AC trains derail regular locals

opinion

A regular commuter was quoted in this paper saying that when the first AC train arrived, it had eaten into at least a dozen normal services

While the second air-conditioned train is set to arrive in the city next month, railway commuters are already sweating at the thought of how much it will affect their daily travel schedule. A regular commuter was quoted in this paper saying that when the first AC train arrived, it had eaten into at least a dozen normal services. Commuters fear that the second train, too, will disturb the timetable.

It is always refreshing to see different transport arms working to upgrade facilities for commuters. In a city as humid as this one, and with trains running crowded, air-conditioned transport is a welcome alternative.

One remembers the BEST Undertaking introducing air-conditioned buses on their longer routes. These, though, experienced a number of problems and were phased out. Today, we see road transport offering more options to Mumbaikars. But these newer, and usually more expensive, modes should not shut out the older and affordable options. It's the same with the local trains - we must keep in mind that not everybody may be able to afford high fares for AC coaches.

We must keep the older services going too, so that commuters are not hard-pressed and harried to find options that suit their budget. Upgrading is a necessity but that does not mean shutting out a facility for a certain demographic. Experts must be roped in to ensure that both modes can co-exist and, in fact, be complimentary to each other, and ease commuter crush and woes. Here's a thumbs up to the second air-conditioned train, but let us keep the old timetable smooth for regular commuters, too.

