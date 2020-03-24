mid-day exclusive: Malaika Arora hosts yoga session online amid coronavirus scare

Malaika Arora, who had invested in Sarva & Diva Yoga last year, was compelled to move her studio online as the city went into a lockdown due to the impending threat from COVID-19. In an attempt to help people stay calm during the tough phase, the actress and her co-founder have decided to forgo the fees of their services, opening up the exclusive members-only facilities to the entire country and followers over the world.

In an exclusive video shared by her with mid-day, the actress takes us through the long-term benefits of a version of Suryanamaskar.

Check out the video here:

Besides aiding agility, the asana helps in strengthening the core muscles as well as facilitates better immunity. The asana also aims at calming the muscles, which in turn helps in a person's overall well-being and emotional fitness.

