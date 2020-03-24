Search

mid-day exclusive: Malaika Arora hosts yoga session online amid coronavirus scare

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 19:12 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Malaika Arora was compelled to move her studio online as Mumbai went into a lockdown due to the impending threat from COVID-19

Malaika Arora, who had invested in Sarva & Diva Yoga last year, was compelled to move her studio online as the city went into a lockdown due to the impending threat from COVID-19. In an attempt to help people stay calm during the tough phase, the actress and her co-founder have decided to forgo the fees of their services, opening up the exclusive members-only facilities to the entire country and followers over the world.

In an exclusive video shared by her with mid-day, the actress takes us through the long-term benefits of a version of Suryanamaskar.

Besides aiding agility, the asana helps in strengthening the core muscles as well as facilitates better immunity. The asana also aims at calming the muscles, which in turn helps in a person's overall well-being and emotional fitness.

