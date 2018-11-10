mid-day Exclusive: The 17 'rivers' paving a parallel city under Mumbai

national

EXCLUSIVE >> With the tunnelling work for a third of all underground Metro routes completed, mid-day does a status check on the giant boring machines named after rivers of Maharashtra

The tunnel boring machine laid down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has now reached Girgaum

Around eight storeys beneath your feet, the Metro III tunnel boring machines are whirring quietly, building a parallel city of underground tunnels. As of now, 10.72 km of tunnels are ready. The machines lowered at at CSMT have reached Girgaum, and the one at Naya Nagar has now reached Dadar, about 500 metres from Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Some 80 feet underground, there are 17 tunnel boring machines (TBM) - named after rivers in Maharashtra - furiously digging the 33.5-km Metro network. The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor will connect six business districts, the domestic and international airports, and have five interchange points for suburban railways and one each for the Monorail and Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro. mid-day goes underground to find how far the machines have reached.



Graphic/Ravi Jadhav

Cuffe Parade-CSMT

Stations: 4 (Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk)

TBM: 2 (Surya 1 and 2)

Total length of tunnel: 5.88 km

Tunnel completed: 41 m

Total muck volume 10.5L m3

Muck generated and disposed: 2.5 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Kalwar and Ulwe

CSMT-Mumbai Central

Stations: 4 (CST Metro, Kalabadevi, Girgaum, Grant Road)

No. of TBM: 2 (Vaitarna 1 and 2)

Total length of tunnel: 7.64 km

Tunnel completed: 1.74 km

Total muck volume: 6.86 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 2.27 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Mhape MIDC and Ambernath

Sahar-Seepz

Stations: 3 (Marol Naka, MIDC and SEEPZ)

No. of TBM: 3 (Wainganga 1, 2 and 3)

Total length of tunnel: 7.07 km

Tunnel completed: 1.26 km

Total muck volume: 11 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 2.35 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Talawali-Pise

Santacruz-Sahar

Stations: 3 (Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport)

No. of TBM: 1 (Tapi)

Total length of tunnel: 6.94 km

Tunnel competed till date: 0

Total muck volume: 13.6 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 7.01 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Waliv and Daniv

Dharavi-Santacruz

Stations: 4 (Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz)

No. of TBM: 4 (Godavari 1, 2, 3 and 4)

Total length of tunnel: 7.99 km

Tunnel completed: 1.85 km

Total muck volume: 10.7 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 1.87 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Waliv and Daniv

Mumbai Central-Worli

Stations: 4 (Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Worli)

No. of TBM: 2 (Tansa 1 and 2)

Total length of tunnel: 7.4 km

Tunnel completed: 2m

Total muck volume: 21 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 91,000 m3

Disposal sites: Dapode and Bhiwandi

Worli-Dharavi

Stations: 3 (Siddhivi-nayak, Dadar, Sitaladevi)

No. of TBM: 3 (Krishna 1, 2 and 3)

Total length of tunnel: 10.95 km

Tunnel completed: 3.46 km

Total muck volume: 9.29 lakh m3

Muck generated and disposed: 2.47 lakh m3

Disposal sites: Dapode and Waliv

Metro 3 in numbers

80ft Depth of tunnels

17 No. of tunnel boring machines

10.72 Tunnel length (in km) that is ready so far

33.5 Length (in km) of corridor

27 No. of stations

19 l Total muck (in cubic metres) disposed of so far

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates