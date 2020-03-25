mid-day Finds Newer Ways To Reach Mumbaikars Amidst Temporary Disrupted Print Circulation

As the world comes to a temporary stop with precautions in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, most businesses have had to find newer ways to function and reach their customers. With the state of Maharashtra placing restrictions on all movement in an effort to break the chain of infection spread, mid-day decided to put the safety and health of its vendors and delivery men first.

Finding new ways to reach the readers until the newspaper is back at their homes, mid-day put out the e-paper for those who wished to continue to enjoy the newspaper experience. Additionally, the full newspaper is now available in PDF version, compatible across devices, and is being shared with the publication’s reader database free of cost. mid-day’s team of experienced journalists continue to work on ground, bringing the latest developments, verified and well researched news and entertaining features. Because if it’s happening in Mumbai, it is in mid-day #madeinmumbai.

“We have a responsibility to our readers, which we are committed to fulfill. Credible news is what they are seeking, more now than ever. The medium to reach them is now varied; what’s unmoved is the rigour of print,” says Tinaz Nooshian. Editor in Chief, Mid-day Infomedia Ltd.

Through the day, readers can stay up to speed with developments on mid-day’s site and social media handles, and tune in to Radio City, where the newsroom’s seasoned team of reporters and editors share real-time information.

