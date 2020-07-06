mid-day for 1. and all

Introducing

The Mid-day Digital Tabloid

Flip pages of the edition with a smooth swipe; zoom in to deliciously vivid photographs; watch stories come alive with animated visual vocabulary. And go back to an old article you loved and want to share by simply dipping into archives.

All this at an unbelievable price of just Re 1/day.

Pay July 17 onwards. Until then, the treat's on us.

To enjoy reading Mid-day for free, click here: https://epaper3.mid-day.com/

Thank you for being part of the 10-crore Mid-day reader family over the last 3 months.



- Team Mid-day

The newspaper for all things #MadeInMumbai

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news