mid-day guide awards: Vote for your Fave Selfie-Friendly Restaurant

Do you have a favourite restaurant in the city or the country? This is your chance to vote for it!

Mid-day launches the first edition of The Guide Restaurant Awards, 2018. A hundred and one finalists vie for 35 top honours. No favours, no paid-for trophies. Just an honest award that recognises the best places to eat and drink in Mumbai.

Food writers from The Guide, mid-day’s well respected 'around town' section, fanned out across the city to anonymously review restaurants, bars and hole-in-the-wall joints that launched between 2016-17, and put them through the guide-test.

Thirty-five of the best have made it to our culinary hall of fame.

