Mid-day Impact: Andheri road cleared of garbage after report

The back road between SVP Nagar and Lokhandwala in Andheri that was piled high with garbage, badly inconveniencing morning and evening walkers along the mangrove stretch, is finally being cleared thanks to mid-day's November 6 report that highlighted the same.

Mukesh W, a resident, said, "It is good to see that after mid-day reported the problem of garbage, it is being taken away by the authorities."

On Friday, mid-day visited the spot and found that the large mound of garbage and construction debris that was lying on the road was cleared.

Earlier dumping of garbage and construction material debris used to happen on the mangroves itself. But after the mangroves were fenced off, the dumping started happening along the fence, right on the road.

mid day had brought this issue to the notice of MLA Bharti Lavkekar, whose funds were used to erect the fence along mangroves. Lavekar had told mid day, "I will be instructing the officials concerned to immediately look into this matter and clear the garbage at the earliest."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates