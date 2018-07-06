mid-day impact: BMC to paint Patwardhan Udyan green, and clean

Taking note of this paper's report, ward officer holds meeting with officials and citizens at the garden, issues instructions to look into, and resolve, all issues at the earliest

Garbage piled up inside Patwardhan Udyan. File pic

Relief appears to be in the offing for Bandra residents irked by the state of affairs at Patwardhan Udyan, located off the busy Linking Road. Taking note of mid-day's report on July 2, and citizens' repeated complaints of waterlogging and lack of cleanliness at the garden, civic officials came together for a meeting yesterday and promised locals that they would spruce up the place soon.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ugade held the meeting, attended by local corporator Swapna Mhatre and officials from the garden and water departments, inside Patwardhan Udyan. Ugade issued specific instructions to all officials to look into each complaint and also plan the space's beautification. Civic officials had earlier said waterlogging at the garden was due to a very old water pipeline passing through the place; its shifting is in process, they updated.

Most residents had said that when a private party had been looking after the garden's maintenance, there had been no problems, but after BMC took over, the upkeep had gone for a toss. To that end, maintenance contractors were given instructions to address all issues on a war footing, failing which, action would be taken against them, said sources. A civic official said there was a plan to construct an underground parking lot below the garden, and the beautification would be taken up once the construction was done. After the pipeline is shifted, we will start work on the parking lot, the official added.

Residentspeak

A resident, Sunil Khosla, said, "After mid-day highlighted our issues, the ward officer met us in the garden, and later, directed officials of the departments concerned to take care of all the problems." Ugade remained unavailable for comment.