MeToo movement: Kwan relieves Anirban Das Blah from his current position

mid-day impact: Aspirants spoke about Anirban Blah of Kwan and the sexual harassment he subjected them to while discussing their careers with mid-day

Anirban Das Blah

While the #MeToo movement continues to take Bollywood by storm, a new set of revelations of four women, who wish to remain anonymous, came forward to level charges of sexual harassment against Anirban Das Blah, the founder of Kwan Entertainment, one of the biggest celebrity management companies.

In response to mid-day story dated October 16, about Anirban Das Blah, co-founder of Kwan, the corporate issued a statement on Tuesday (October 16) saying - Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliates with immediate effect.

Here's what Kwan had to say about the issue.

In response to @midday story, KWAN has issued a statement. So happy that corporate organisations are stepping up and introspecting things. To @yrf and Kwan, thanks for giving women hope that we are headed towards creating safe and balanced workplace. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/b0etJmqPJu — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) October 16, 2018

In an attempt to create safer and inclusive workplace, the corporate decided to relieve Blah of his current position in the company, informed a source from the company. Adding further, the source said, he wasn't involved in the day to day working of the company since early 2018 following an internal structural change in the company. An anonymous account on Twitter claims that Blah is currently out of the country and is stationed in Berlin for a couple of months.

Four actresses while speaking to mid-day alleged different level of inappropriate behaviour on Blah's part.

