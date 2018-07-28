mid-day impact: Railway officials remove construction debris from Dadar platform

Following this paper's report, railway officials swing into action and remove dangerous impediments from station's island platform

Commuters now have plenty of space to walk or wait for trains, with the construction material having been moved behind

Hours after this paper's front-page report on the plight of commuters, the Central Railway cleared escalator building material that was blocking most of the platform at Dadar station. The boxes have now been stacked together, so that they take up minimal space on the platform, even as work continues to complete the escalator at the earliest.

A senior railway official said the platform has been cleared of clutter and enough walking space has been created, so that there are no hurdles for the crowds to negotiate during rush hour. The obstruction was located near the disabled and the ladies compartments.

"Boxes and all the other equipment lying on the platforms have now been removed. Work on the escalator will also be completed soon, and passengers will be able to use them," another official said.

Work has been on at platforms three and four to build a two-way escalator to the old 12-m wide bridge. These two are among the most crowded platforms with CSMT-bound slow trains arriving on platform 3, and Kalyan-bound fast trains and express trains arriving on platform 4.

