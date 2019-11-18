mid-day impact: Top brass orders immediate transfer of promoted cops

Within two days of mid-day publishing a story on how 275 police officers were being forced to work under their juniors despite being promoted and transferred out of the city, as they hadn’t received their transfer orders, the office of the director general of police (DGP) issued a notification and ordered the police station concerned to release the officers immediately.

According to sources, the notification was issued around 10:30 pm on November 16, directing the authority concerned to release the cops who have been promoted from the rank of police sub-inspector (PSI) to assistant police inspector (API) immediately. Soon after, several officers called up and expressed their gratitude towards mid-day for bringing up the issue.

Requesting anonymity, an officer, who was waiting for his transfer order, said, "After mid-day published the news, we met the additional director general of police and joint commissioner of police (admin) and told them about the problems we were facing. Both the officers had assured us that we would be released soon."

Another officer said, "Even after the transfer, a lot of work needs to be done from our side, such as arranging for accommodation and children’s education. If things were done on time, then we wouldn’t have faced problems."

On August 30, 1,570 PSIs of the batches 106, 107 and 108 of the Maharashtra police force were promoted to the rank of API. Of the 525 officers posted in Mumbai, 275 were transferred out of city along with promotion, but they were yet to get the transfer orders. Hence they were working with an additional star on their uniform and availing benefits like increments, but were forced to take orders from their subordinates. Angry over the delay in transfer, more than 70 PSIs have gone on sick leave.

