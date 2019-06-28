Mid-day journalist Ranjeet Jadhav wins Redink 'Star Mumbai Reporter' award

national

Environment Journalist with Mid-Day, Ranjeet Jadhav wins coveted Red Ink award for his detailed reportage on Aarey Milk Colony and breaking several stories about Tigress T 1

Midday Special Correspondent Ranjeet Jadhav receives the Mumbai Star Reporter award by Redink awards, organised by Mumbai Press Club at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA on 28th June 2019. All Pics/Ashish Rane

Environment Journalist with Mid-Day, Ranjeet Jadhav wins coveted Red Ink award for his detailed reportage on Aarey Milk Colony and breaking several stories about Tigress T 1 also known as Avni from Yavatmal who was shot dead by Asghar Ali son of controversial shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan. Jadhav who has completed his schooling from AH Wadia School at Andheri West and has a Bachelor in Mass Media degree from KG Mittal college has been reporting for the city pages for over a decade.

He started his career with Free Press Journal in the year 2008 as a Crime reporter, later also took over the Infrastructure as a beat along with covering Raj Thackeray's MNS party. He joined Mid-Day in 2009 and has been one of the consistent reporter breaking stories. But soon after he joined mid-day as an Infrastructure and MNS reporter, he got hooked to story about a leopard - Ajoba - travelling everyday from Malshej Ghat, Junnar to Sanjay Gandhi National Park crossing railway tracks and highways without attacking any human. It was this that led him to Dr. Vidya Atreya who was tracking the leopard. And following this story, he got in touch with Forest department's senior officials such as Sunil Limaye, after which there was no turning back.

Jadhav then got involved with the entire Leopard activity and volunteered with a group that does camera traps by putting up DSLRs to track the movements of leopards at Aarey Colony which has a substantial amount of human development and is still associated with it. Born in a Maharashtrian household, residing at Andheri West, Jadhav has been dedicated to the subject of environment so much that he visits the fields of Aarey Colony to check on the cameras late at night, a complain his family members always have. This volunteering has given him various other recognition, as he recently won a competition organised by Nature in Focus, a digital forum which recognises environmentalists, for his photograph that showed human and leopards co-exist.

