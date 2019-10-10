mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Calling for diversity in children's books

Discussion: Books for young readers in India offer a diverse universe, but children with disabilities deserve better representation in literature. Deepa Balsavar, Sangeeta Bhansali, Lubaina Bandukwala, Vibha Krishnamurthy and Amrita will weigh in on this from their fields of specialisation.

Time 10 am

At Ummeed Training Facility, Parel.

Register training@ummeed.org

Call 62102000

Traditional weaves

Shop: Take your pick from potlis, clutches and sarees adorned with the intricate Parsi gara embroidery at a four-day showcase organised in collaboration with the ParZor Foundation.

At Baaya Design, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

Time 10 am to 8 pm

Call 24979463

The best medicine

Stand-up: When it comes to comedy, the more the merrier. This variety night has a line-up of eight comics, a host and a closing act by Anu Menon.

Time 8.30 pm at The Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 250 onwards

Friday

A slice of Germany

Culture: Get your culture fix at German Days 3.0 in Mumbai, a two-day event filled with activities and performances that offer Mumbaikars a glimpse of German culture. The event celebrates 30 years of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Time 2 pm to 11 pm

At Member's Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Log on to insider.in

Saturday

Decoding Durga

Mythology: Arundhuti Dasgupta and Utkarsh Patel will talk about stories, symbolism and beliefs about Mahishasuramardini to explore the similarities and differences that she has with other goddess traditions.

Time 6.30 pm (for ages 16 years plus) at Trilogy, 1, Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call 8080590590

Entry Rs 200

Noon-time tales

Theatre: Watch veteran actor Pankaj Kapur bring to life the story of Amma Bi, a lonely, old woman. The reading is based on Kapur's novella, Dopehri.

Time 4.30 pm and 8 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

Call 22824567

Entry Rs 708

Sunday

Green fingers

Workshop: Why visit an expensive organic store when you can grow your own microgreens and herbs? Learn how to, at a session.

Time 10 am

At IES Navi Mumbai High School, Vashi.

Call 9594916555

Cost Rs 1,000

Cause and effect

Run: Wear your running shoes for a 5k, 12.5k or 25k run, and pledge to support the cause of women in sports. time 5 am meeting point Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri East.

Log on to bit.ly/33dMcHd

Entry Rs 500 onwards

Short is beautiful

Film screening: Get a peek into the world of contemporary Indian short films at a screening by CineShorts Film Appreciation Club. The line-up includes Newborn Mother (still in pic), Dupatta, The Letter, and The Desire for Desires

Time 3.30 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 250

