mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

In fully filmy mode

Quiz - Which movie did Kishore Kumar make hoping it would fail miserably so that he could avoid taxes? If you know the answer (Chalti Ka

Naam Gadi), you’re good enough to attend a Bollywood quiz at this central Mumbai pub.

Free

Time 8.30 pm

At Tote Talli, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

Call 9136933275

Friday

Pause and effect

Comedy - A comedian’s life is interspersed with pauses, such as the one after a successful punchline. Attend a show where stand-up comic Kanan Gill talks about these moments.

Time 7.30 pm onwards

At Lilt, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 8928936041

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

Keeping it loud and clear in BKC

Music - Skrat are among the loudest, and tightest, three-piece rock acts in the country. Catch them play a gig at a co-working space in BKC, where the Chennai act will share the stage with Unohu, another indie outfit.

Time 6.30 pm onwards at WeWork, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Therapeutic art

Workshop - Attend an event where you can learn how doodling can help remove stress from your life.

Free

Time 12 pm to 3 pm at IIDE Campus, Andheri Girls’ Education Society, Andheri West

Call 9619958615

Cost Rs 300

Building curiosity

Science - Inculcate a scientific temperament in children by taking them to a science festival at a mall in Thane.

Free

Time 1 pm to 12 am

At Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West.

Call 41144444

Sunday

Wow Macao

Festival - Learn more about Macao at a festival themed around the country.

Free

Time 11 am

At Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla.

Call 61801011

Keeping mum

Parenting - This one’s for new mothers and women who are expecting. Attend a session that will clear the doubts that you might have about the best way to raise your child.



Free

Time 10 am at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central

Call 9004665761 to register

Sculpted in marble

Exhibition - View Ashok Gaur’s solo exhibition, Marble Sculptures, where he experiments with geometric shapes, iconic structures and textures.

Free

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call 8279203335

Out and loud

Books - Head to a park and have a book read out to you. The Read Aloud Project is for kids, teens and adults, and attempts to bring the written word back into our lives. There are also crafts and play stations to explore.

Free

Time 10 am to 12 pm at Kaifi Azmi Park, Juhu

Log on to lypmumbai.com

