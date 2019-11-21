MENU

mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 09:24 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

.
.

Thursday

In fully filmy mode

Quiz - Which movie did Kishore Kumar make hoping it would fail miserably so that he could avoid taxes? If you know the answer (Chalti Ka
Naam Gadi), you’re good enough to attend a Bollywood quiz at this central Mumbai pub.

Free
Time 8.30 pm
At Tote Talli, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.
Call 9136933275

Friday

To do

Pause and effect

Comedy - A comedian’s life is interspersed with pauses, such as the one after a successful punchline. Attend a show where stand-up comic Kanan Gill talks about these moments.

Time 7.30 pm onwards
At Lilt, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 8928936041
Cost Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

To do

Keeping it loud and clear in BKC

Music - Skrat are among the loudest, and tightest, three-piece rock acts in the country. Catch them play a gig at a co-working space in BKC, where the Chennai act will share the stage with Unohu, another indie outfit.

Time 6.30 pm onwards at WeWork, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499

Therapeutic art

To do

Workshop - Attend an event where you can learn how doodling can help remove stress from your life.

Free
Time 12 pm to 3 pm at IIDE Campus, Andheri Girls’ Education Society, Andheri West
Call 9619958615
Cost Rs 300

Building curiosity

To do

Science - Inculcate a scientific temperament in children by taking them to a science festival at a mall in Thane.

Free
Time 1 pm to 12 am
At Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West.
Call 41144444

Sunday

To do

Wow Macao

Festival - Learn more about Macao at a festival themed around the country.

Free
Time 11 am
At Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla.
Call 61801011

Keeping mum

To do

Parenting - This one’s for new mothers and women who are expecting. Attend a session that will clear the doubts that you might have about the best way to raise your child.

Free
Time 10 am at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central
Call 9004665761 to register

Sculpted in marble

To do

Exhibition - View Ashok Gaur’s solo exhibition, Marble Sculptures, where he experiments with geometric shapes, iconic structures and textures.

Free
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.
Call 8279203335

Out and loud

To do

Books - Head to a park and have a book read out to you. The Read Aloud Project is for kids, teens and adults, and attempts to bring the written word back into our lives. There are also crafts and play stations to explore.

Free
Time 10 am to 12 pm at Kaifi Azmi Park, Juhu
Log on to lypmumbai.com

