mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Taking to baking
Fair: If baking is just a hobby for you, learn how to turn it into a business at a trade fair dedicated to it. Today is the last day, so don't miss out.
Time 10.30 am
At R2 Ground G Block, BKC.
Log on to 10times.com
Entry Rs 300
Friday
Keeping it short
Screening: Catch a mix of British and Indian shirt films like Dreaming of Peggy Lee, Katran and Kalakaar at a screening that will take place at a SoBo eatery.
Time 8 pm
At The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Fort.
Call 22678901
Free
Saturday
A Thanksgiving feast to be thankful for
Food: Thanksgiving dinners are normally elaborate affairs, which anyone who's watched FRIENDS would know. But don't tear your hair out over it like Monica did in the TV show. Indulge in goodies like pumpkin tortellini and grilled baby lobsters.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 am
At The Boston Butt, Gasper Enclave, Bandra West.
Call 9769485094
Chuckling along
Comedy: Let popular comedian Abhishek Upamanyu tickle you at a stand-up show.
Time 5 pm and 8 pm
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 399
A black (party) spot
Party: Girls, bring out your LBDs. Guys, put on your suits. For, an Andheri venue is hosting an all-black party.
Time 9 pm
At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Republic Lane, Andheri.
Call 8861005839
Cost Rs 1,000
Sunday
Canvassing khadi
Art: Attend an exhibition where artist Shelly Jyoti will display her works, painted on a khadi canvas.
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161 B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 22843989
Free
Going organic
Workshop: Learn all about home composting and the best way to grow organic vegetables at home at this workshop.
Till 11 am
At Mindsight Clinic, Cross Lane, Malad West.
Call 8080877388
Cost Rs 2,000
It's a dark time
Dance: Dance like no one's watching, because no one literally will. This session will take place in total darkness.
Time 9.30 am
At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.
Call 9619962969
Cost Rs 299
Zooming in
Sport: All the grandstand tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit, are sold out, But don't fret if you want to catch the F1 action live. Head to a Powai bar where the race will be screened live.
Time 5.30 pm
At Hoppipola, Galleria Shopping Centre 136, 13
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 150
