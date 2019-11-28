mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Taking to baking

Fair: If baking is just a hobby for you, learn how to turn it into a business at a trade fair dedicated to it. Today is the last day, so don't miss out.

Time 10.30 am

At R2 Ground G Block, BKC.

Log on to 10times.com

Entry Rs 300

Friday

Keeping it short

Screening: Catch a mix of British and Indian shirt films like Dreaming of Peggy Lee, Katran and Kalakaar at a screening that will take place at a SoBo eatery.

Time 8 pm

At The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Fort.

Call 22678901

Free

Saturday

A Thanksgiving feast to be thankful for

Food: Thanksgiving dinners are normally elaborate affairs, which anyone who's watched FRIENDS would know. But don't tear your hair out over it like Monica did in the TV show. Indulge in goodies like pumpkin tortellini and grilled baby lobsters.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

At The Boston Butt, Gasper Enclave, Bandra West.

Call 9769485094

Chuckling along

Comedy: Let popular comedian Abhishek Upamanyu tickle you at a stand-up show.

Time 5 pm and 8 pm

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 399

A black (party) spot

Party: Girls, bring out your LBDs. Guys, put on your suits. For, an Andheri venue is hosting an all-black party.

Time 9 pm

At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Republic Lane, Andheri.

Call 8861005839

Cost Rs 1,000

Sunday

Canvassing khadi

Art: Attend an exhibition where artist Shelly Jyoti will display her works, painted on a khadi canvas.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161 B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22843989

Free

Going organic

Workshop: Learn all about home composting and the best way to grow organic vegetables at home at this workshop.

Till 11 am

At Mindsight Clinic, Cross Lane, Malad West.

Call 8080877388

Cost Rs 2,000

It's a dark time

Dance: Dance like no one's watching, because no one literally will. This session will take place in total darkness.

Time 9.30 am

At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Cost Rs 299

Zooming in

Sport: All the grandstand tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit, are sold out, But don't fret if you want to catch the F1 action live. Head to a Powai bar where the race will be screened live.

Time 5.30 pm

At Hoppipola, Galleria Shopping Centre 136, 13

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

