MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 09:15 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Taking to baking
Fair: If baking is just a hobby for you, learn how to turn it into a business at a trade fair dedicated to it. Today is the last day, so don't miss out.
Time 10.30 am
At R2 Ground G Block, BKC.
Log on to 10times.com
Entry Rs 300

Keeping it short

Friday

Keeping it short
Screening: Catch a mix of British and Indian shirt films like Dreaming of Peggy Lee, Katran and Kalakaar at a screening that will take place at a SoBo eatery.
Time 8 pm
At The Pantry, Yashwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Fort.
Call 22678901
Free

Saturday

A Thanksgiving feast to be thankful for
Food: Thanksgiving dinners are normally elaborate affairs, which anyone who's watched FRIENDS would know. But don't tear your hair out over it like Monica did in the TV show. Indulge in goodies like pumpkin tortellini and grilled baby lobsters.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 am
At The Boston Butt, Gasper Enclave, Bandra West.
Call 9769485094

Abhishek Upamanyu

Chuckling along
Comedy: Let popular comedian Abhishek Upamanyu tickle you at a stand-up show.
Time 5 pm and 8 pm
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 399

A black (party) spot

A black (party) spot
Party: Girls, bring out your LBDs. Guys, put on your suits. For, an Andheri venue is hosting an all-black party.
Time 9 pm
At Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Republic Lane, Andheri.
Call 8861005839
Cost Rs 1,000

Canvassing khadi

Sunday

Canvassing khadi
Art: Attend an exhibition where artist Shelly Jyoti will display her works, painted on a khadi canvas.
Time 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, 161 B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 22843989
Free

Going organic

Going organic
Workshop: Learn all about home composting and the best way to grow organic vegetables at home at this workshop.
Till 11 am
At Mindsight Clinic, Cross Lane, Malad West.
Call 8080877388
Cost Rs 2,000

It's a dark time

It's a dark time
Dance: Dance like no one's watching, because no one literally will. This session will take place in total darkness.
Time 9.30 am
At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.
Call 9619962969
Cost Rs 299

Zooming in

Zooming in
Sport: All the grandstand tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit, are sold out, But don't fret if you want to catch the F1 action live. Head to a Powai bar where the race will be screened live.
Time 5.30 pm
At Hoppipola, Galleria Shopping Centre 136, 13
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 150

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbaimumbai foodbandrakala ghodamalad

DIY: Make Diwali lanterns from your Sunday mid-day copy

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK