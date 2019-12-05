Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thursday

Trippy tunes

Music: Get grooving to a live electronic project featuring Yohan Marshall, Mallika Barot, Azamaan Hoyvoy and Nathan Thomas.

Time 9 pm onwards

At The Little Door, 14th Road, Bandra West.

Call 8779105255 (for reservations)

Friday

Canvases for a cause

Exhibition: Catch an art fair showcasing the works of 28 artists, where sale proceeds will go in aid of the flood affected people

of Maharashtra.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Cymroza Art Gallery, 72, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

Call 23671983

Free

Saturday

The hills are alive

Trek: Witness the serene beauty of Shahaji’s fort that is located on the ancient trade route passing through the Thal Ghat in Kasara. Also check out the Pandavleni caves that were carved between the 250 BC and 600 AD.

Time 9.15 am

Meeting Point Kasara Railway Station.

Log on to mischieftreks.in

Cost Rs 900

Fashion forward

Kids: Check out a collection of newly launched kidswear at a pop-up, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Time 10 am to 8 pm

At Theosophical Society, Nazir Wadi, Juhu.

Cost Rs 1,000

Sounds pawsome

Cause: Take a furry friend home from over 180 Indian pups and kittens at Asia’s biggest adoption camp.

Time 11.30 am

At St Theresa’s Boy High School, Road Number 24, Bandra West.

Call 9820001506

Free

Sunday

Down on the floor

Dance: Try out Lindy Hop, an American dance form with roots in Harlem, New York City. This class is for beginners.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

At Gymkhana 91, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel.

Log on to www.tinyurl.com/lindyhopregistration

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Flow and behold

Workshop: Attend a session where you get to learn fluid art and take home a masterpiece made by you.

Time 12 pm to 2 pm

At All Things Studio, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9867049644

Cosat Rs 2,250

Just for gags

Comedy: Get ready to laugh along with Sonali Thakker and Siddharth Dudeja as they joke about everything under the sun.

Time 8.30 pm

At Independence Brewing Company, opposite Citi Mall, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 249

The verses of life

Movie Attend a screening of Paterson, a drama film starring Adam Driver that dwells on daily life, as seen by a hardworking bus driver and poet. Directed by Jim Jarmusch, it was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Time 1 pm to 3 pm

At Matterden CFC, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to matterden.com

Cost Rs 110

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates