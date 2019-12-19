mid-day Mumbai Guide: make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thursday

Carolling in Bandra

Community - Get into the spirit of Christmas and head for this community initiative by the residents of Convent Road — a carol night, which features musicians, too. The event is organised to help underprivileged kids, who will be given free meals.

Time 6 pm onwards

At Convent Road (near Candies), Bandra West.

Call 9820448431

Friday

A white Christmas

Kids - Tied together with games, prizes and a photobooth, A Frozen Christmas is perfect for kids. Plus, there’s a prize for the best dressed kid.

Time 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm

At Mojo Kids, Asra Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Call 9372038815

Cost Rs 800 (per child)

Saturday

Tuck into Asian BBQ favourites in Bandra

Food - Robatayaki in Japanese culinary lingo translates to food that is cooked over charcoal. To make the most of the dip in the weather, chefs Karan Bane and Seefah Ketchaiyo have come up with a menu featuring BBQ street faves from Japan and Thailand.

At Seefah, Khan House, Bandra West.

On December 20 to January 20, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 11.15 pm

Call 50645827

Listen up

Workshop - Attend a workshop that arms you with basic skills of audio recording, music production and live sound engineering.

Time 11 am to 5 pm

At DICE VFS, One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A, 6th Floor, Lower Parel.

Call 7304464622

SoBo on wheels

Travel - Explore South Mumbai’s nostalgia-washed streets on wheels with this midnight cycling trip. Yes, Marine Drive is a stop!

Time 11 pm

Meeting point Colaba Causeway, Colaba.

Log on to treksandtrails.org

Cost Rs 250

Sunday

In the name of Ram

Theatre - Watch Makarand Deshpande perform a play covering the journey of a banished vagabond and his relationship with Ram.

On 8 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.

Call 26149546

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Living sustainably

Health - At the Organic Courtyard, pick up eco-friendly and luxury wellness products for a healthy mind and body.

Time 10 am to 7pm

At Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 7th Floor, 15th Road, Khar West.

Call 9867455009

Fun for all

Festival - This fete has food, music, fun and shopping and is themed around the climate crisis. Sounds like fun?

On December 20, 21 and 22, 11 am to 11 pm

At The Lil Flea, MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Lessons on screen for the little ones

Film - At this Children’s Film festival, watch animated Canadian short films that are both fun and educational. These include Noël Noël (in pic), This Is Your Museum Speaking and Dingles.

Time 4 pm to 5 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates