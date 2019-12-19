mid-day Mumbai Guide: make the most of Thursday to Sunday
Thursday
Carolling in Bandra
Community - Get into the spirit of Christmas and head for this community initiative by the residents of Convent Road — a carol night, which features musicians, too. The event is organised to help underprivileged kids, who will be given free meals.
Time 6 pm onwards
At Convent Road (near Candies), Bandra West.
Call 9820448431
Friday
A white Christmas
Kids - Tied together with games, prizes and a photobooth, A Frozen Christmas is perfect for kids. Plus, there’s a prize for the best dressed kid.
Time 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm
At Mojo Kids, Asra Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.
Call 9372038815
Cost Rs 800 (per child)
Saturday
Tuck into Asian BBQ favourites in Bandra
Food - Robatayaki in Japanese culinary lingo translates to food that is cooked over charcoal. To make the most of the dip in the weather, chefs Karan Bane and Seefah Ketchaiyo have come up with a menu featuring BBQ street faves from Japan and Thailand.
At Seefah, Khan House, Bandra West.
On December 20 to January 20, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 11.15 pm
Call 50645827
Listen up
Workshop - Attend a workshop that arms you with basic skills of audio recording, music production and live sound engineering.
Time 11 am to 5 pm
At DICE VFS, One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A, 6th Floor, Lower Parel.
Call 7304464622
SoBo on wheels
Travel - Explore South Mumbai’s nostalgia-washed streets on wheels with this midnight cycling trip. Yes, Marine Drive is a stop!
Time 11 pm
Meeting point Colaba Causeway, Colaba.
Log on to treksandtrails.org
Cost Rs 250
Sunday
In the name of Ram
Theatre - Watch Makarand Deshpande perform a play covering the journey of a banished vagabond and his relationship with Ram.
On 8 pm
At Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.
Call 26149546
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Living sustainably
Health - At the Organic Courtyard, pick up eco-friendly and luxury wellness products for a healthy mind and body.
Time 10 am to 7pm
At Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 7th Floor, 15th Road, Khar West.
Call 9867455009
Fun for all
Festival - This fete has food, music, fun and shopping and is themed around the climate crisis. Sounds like fun?
On December 20, 21 and 22, 11 am to 11 pm
At The Lil Flea, MMRDA Grounds, BKC.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 300 onwards
Lessons on screen for the little ones
Film - At this Children’s Film festival, watch animated Canadian short films that are both fun and educational. These include Noël Noël (in pic), This Is Your Museum Speaking and Dingles.
Time 4 pm to 5 pm
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla East.
Call 23731234
