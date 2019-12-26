mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thursday

Music that bleeds

Listen - Gimme Shelter and You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones are songs that can slice through you with their razor-sharp music. Listen to them at a vinyl session that will feature the entire album, Let It Bleed.

Time 8.30 pm

At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 300

Friday

Fun with shorts

Film - Attend a night of screenings by filmmakers around the world. Christmas Tree, DoomsDay and The President and the Crossing Keeper will be shown.

On December 27, 8 pm

At The Pantry, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22678901

Saturday

The write choice

Books - The habit of reading from a book is taking a backseat. But a book festival in Thane West wants to change that.

On 10 am

At Kamathe Maidan, Naupada, Thane West.

Call 9892971893

Having a field day

Kids - Take your little ones for Wolf, a play in which a field trip turns into an adventure of a lifetime for a bunch of school children.

Time 11 am and 3 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.

Call 26149546

Cost Rs 250

Sea to believe

Walk - Dig a little deeper into Mumbai and explore the city’s coastal life at a marine walk along the rocky Haji Ali shore.

Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm

Starting point Haji Ali Juice Centre, Haji Ali.

Call 9930086252

Cost Rs 900

Learn an instrument, play a song

Workshop - Learn how to play the fascinating instrument ukelele, at this workshop by Gladson Peter, one of the early entrants on the Indian scene.

On December 28, 4 pm to 6 pm

At Episode One, Delphi Building, Binge Central, 1st floor, B-wing, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 7506813554

Sunday

Playing a part and sending a message

Theatre Aatli Batli Futli is a play with a plot that revolves around a girl who is a slow learner, but transforms into a confident adult. She is bullied as a kid, but her talent in mathematics helps her reach new heights.

At Nehru Centre, Doctor Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Time 3.30 pm

Call 24964676

Cost Rs 150 onwards

The beat goes on

Dance - Jeremy Olander is a Swedish DJ who learnt his chops from the legendary Eric Prydz. He’ll be in action at a Lower Parel venue.

Time 11 am to 5 pm

At AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Cost Rs 499

Jokes can hurt

Comedy - Book a seat for Kunal Kamra’s new show. The online ticketing platform for it warns you that they are not responsible if your sentiments are hurt by his jokes.

Time 8.30 pm

At Sophia Auditorium, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill.

Cost Rs 799

