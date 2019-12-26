mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Music that bleeds
Listen - Gimme Shelter and You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones are songs that can slice through you with their razor-sharp music. Listen to them at a vinyl session that will feature the entire album, Let It Bleed.
Time 8.30 pm
At Adagio, Chapel Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 300
Friday
Fun with shorts
Film - Attend a night of screenings by filmmakers around the world. Christmas Tree, DoomsDay and The President and the Crossing Keeper will be shown.
On December 27, 8 pm
At The Pantry, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 22678901
Saturday
The write choice
Books - The habit of reading from a book is taking a backseat. But a book festival in Thane West wants to change that.
On 10 am
At Kamathe Maidan, Naupada, Thane West.
Call 9892971893
Having a field day
Kids - Take your little ones for Wolf, a play in which a field trip turns into an adventure of a lifetime for a bunch of school children.
Time 11 am and 3 pm
At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road.
Call 26149546
Cost Rs 250
Sea to believe
Walk - Dig a little deeper into Mumbai and explore the city’s coastal life at a marine walk along the rocky Haji Ali shore.
Time 5 pm to 6.30 pm
Starting point Haji Ali Juice Centre, Haji Ali.
Call 9930086252
Cost Rs 900
Learn an instrument, play a song
Workshop - Learn how to play the fascinating instrument ukelele, at this workshop by Gladson Peter, one of the early entrants on the Indian scene.
On December 28, 4 pm to 6 pm
At Episode One, Delphi Building, Binge Central, 1st floor, B-wing, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.
Call 7506813554
Sunday
Playing a part and sending a message
Theatre Aatli Batli Futli is a play with a plot that revolves around a girl who is a slow learner, but transforms into a confident adult. She is bullied as a kid, but her talent in mathematics helps her reach new heights.
At Nehru Centre, Doctor Annie Besant Road, Worli.
Time 3.30 pm
Call 24964676
Cost Rs 150 onwards
The beat goes on
Dance - Jeremy Olander is a Swedish DJ who learnt his chops from the legendary Eric Prydz. He’ll be in action at a Lower Parel venue.
Time 11 am to 5 pm
At AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.
Call 7506394240
Cost Rs 499
Jokes can hurt
Comedy - Book a seat for Kunal Kamra’s new show. The online ticketing platform for it warns you that they are not responsible if your sentiments are hurt by his jokes.
Time 8.30 pm
At Sophia Auditorium, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 799
