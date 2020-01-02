Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thursday

An indie beginning

Gig - Catch singer songwriter Rishabh Tiwari who has performed all around the country, live with his act Rishabh Tiwari Collective, as he keeps the new year celebrations going.



Time 8.30 pm

At The Stables, Hotel Penninsula Redpine, near airport metro station, Andheri East.

Call 9960996982 for reservations

Friday

It’s hand made

Craft - Shop handmade jewellery, paintings and home decor created by National Award winning artisans at the Paramparik handloom and handicraft exhibition.

Time 10.30 am to 7 pm

At Coomaraswamy Hall, Prince of Wales Museum, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 8850401153

Saturday

Start the year on a green note

Volunteer - Spend a day working at the sustainable organic food garden at Tata Memorial Hospital campus that provides fresh, healthy, chemical-free food to children undergoing treatment at the hospital. Be prepared to get your hands dirty as you work and wear comfortable clothes and covered footwear.

At Green Souls Organic Community Farm, Navi Mumbai.

Time 8.30 am

Log on to insider.in

Festive beginnings

Food - Feast on a festive menu for longer this time, with specials like butter beer.

At Woodside Inn, Colaba and Andheri.

On till January 15, 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 2287 5752 (Colaba) and 2632 8963 (Andheri)

Inspiring stories



Talk - Listen to Gujarati playwright Madhu Rye talk about his journey, inspiration, language. Rye will be in conversation with theatre actor and director Vijay Kenkre.

Time 5 pm

At MCubed Library, Princess building, ground floor, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.

Call 26411497

Sunday

Taking the dark comedy route

Theatre - Hoshruba Repertory’s Ira Lewis brings a dark comedy from the ’90s USSR. Titled Chinese Coffee, the play is about friendship and loss in the era. Actors Danish Husain, Naved Aslam and Vrajesh Hirjee make up the cast.

At Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Time 6 pm and 9 pm

Call 26149546

Cost Rs 500

For the curious

Quiz - This quiz themed on fabric and fans, is an attempt to encourage curiosity with prizes.



Time 4 pm onwards

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West

Call 8879208475

Cost Rs 300

Funny women





Open mic - For lovers of stand-up comedy, here’s a chance like no other. At Grin Revolution: Ladies open mic night with Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Surka, women comics get to try out new sets and acts to keep you entertained. Both comics turn hosts to give more women comics a platform in the city. This could be the place where the next big female stand-up comic could emerge and you may just have a part to play in it. At the end of the open mic, Suresh and Surka, in their own styles, will perform a set.

Time 5 pm

At Sindhful, Haji Mansion, 5th Road, Khar, Social, Khar West.

Call 26044477

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates