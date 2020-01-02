Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
An indie beginning
Gig - Catch singer songwriter Rishabh Tiwari who has performed all around the country, live with his act Rishabh Tiwari Collective, as he keeps the new year celebrations going.
Time 8.30 pm
At The Stables, Hotel Penninsula Redpine, near airport metro station, Andheri East.
Call 9960996982 for reservations
Friday
It’s hand made
Craft - Shop handmade jewellery, paintings and home decor created by National Award winning artisans at the Paramparik handloom and handicraft exhibition.
Time 10.30 am to 7 pm
At Coomaraswamy Hall, Prince of Wales Museum, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 8850401153
Saturday
Start the year on a green note
Volunteer - Spend a day working at the sustainable organic food garden at Tata Memorial Hospital campus that provides fresh, healthy, chemical-free food to children undergoing treatment at the hospital. Be prepared to get your hands dirty as you work and wear comfortable clothes and covered footwear.
At Green Souls Organic Community Farm, Navi Mumbai.
Time 8.30 am
Log on to insider.in
Festive beginnings
Food - Feast on a festive menu for longer this time, with specials like butter beer.
At Woodside Inn, Colaba and Andheri.
On till January 15, 12 pm to 1.30 am
Call 2287 5752 (Colaba) and 2632 8963 (Andheri)
Inspiring stories
Talk - Listen to Gujarati playwright Madhu Rye talk about his journey, inspiration, language. Rye will be in conversation with theatre actor and director Vijay Kenkre.
Time 5 pm
At MCubed Library, Princess building, ground floor, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra West.
Call 26411497
Sunday
Taking the dark comedy route
Theatre - Hoshruba Repertory’s Ira Lewis brings a dark comedy from the ’90s USSR. Titled Chinese Coffee, the play is about friendship and loss in the era. Actors Danish Husain, Naved Aslam and Vrajesh Hirjee make up the cast.
At Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Time 6 pm and 9 pm
Call 26149546
Cost Rs 500
For the curious
Quiz - This quiz themed on fabric and fans, is an attempt to encourage curiosity with prizes.
Time 4 pm onwards
At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West
Call 8879208475
Cost Rs 300
Funny women
Open mic - For lovers of stand-up comedy, here’s a chance like no other. At Grin Revolution: Ladies open mic night with Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Surka, women comics get to try out new sets and acts to keep you entertained. Both comics turn hosts to give more women comics a platform in the city. This could be the place where the next big female stand-up comic could emerge and you may just have a part to play in it. At the end of the open mic, Suresh and Surka, in their own styles, will perform a set.
Time 5 pm
At Sindhful, Haji Mansion, 5th Road, Khar, Social, Khar West.
Call 26044477
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 150
