Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Horsing around
Outdoors: Spend a day watching horses each one at the city's famous race course. The new season has begun. Spend a day outdoors while there is still a nip in the air.
Time 2 pm onwards
At Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.
Call 23011972
Entry Rs 800
Friday
Just joking
Laugh: Attend a show where popular stand-up comedians Rahul Dua and Urooj Ashfaque (in pic) will tickle the audience's funny bone.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Saturday
Travel tales from around the world
Festival: Are you an avid traveller? Do you have stories to tell about fascinating places you've visited? We suggest you sign up for the Mumbai Travel Festival, which brings together globe-trotters, change-makers, influencers, and writers under one roof, to discuss all things travel. There is also a coffee-tasting session.
Time 8.30 am to 4 pm
At Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.
Log on to mumbaitravelfestival.com
Entry Rs 500
Poetry in motion
Dance: Sign your little ones up for a ballet workshop that Singaporean dancer Kimberly Martin will conduct.
Time 11 am
At Prabodhankar Thakre Theatre, Shivaji Nagar, Parel.
Call 28951468
Cost Rs 600
Word's worth
Game: Calling all wordsmiths. If you think it's easy-peesy to play around with the English language, make your way to Navi Mumbai and attend a scrabble competition.
Time 12 pm onwards
At Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.
Call 48931314
Cost Rs 300
Sunday
A barrel of fun in store
Theatre: It's the season for grapes, and an event is taking advantage of the variety, offering visitors a chance at grape-stomping. There will also be bottles of wine and different types of cheese for you to take back and savour.
Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At The Resort Madh-Marve, Aksa Gaon, Malad West.
Call 8451999859
Free
Disco fever
Dance: Catch three DJs — Himay, Schlick and Tomasi — spin disco tunes at a rooftop venue in Khar.
Time 4.20 pm to 10 pm
At Raasta, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.
Call 8655000811
Free
Finding fashion
Exhibition: Attend an exhibition where craftspeople and weavers from across rural India will showcase their products. Over 37 artisans from different corners of the country will exhibit a range that includes Rajkot silk patola sarees, weaves from Benaras, Kutchi accessories, with Lambani hand embroidery and shibori work.
Time 11 m to 7 pm
At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.
Call 9480337734
Free
