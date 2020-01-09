Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 09:57 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Horsing around
Outdoors: Spend a day watching horses each one at the city's famous race course. The new season has begun. Spend a day outdoors while there is still a nip in the air.
Time 2 pm onwards
At Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.
Call 23011972
Entry Rs 800

Friday

Friday

Just joking
Laugh: Attend a show where popular stand-up comedians Rahul Dua and Urooj Ashfaque (in pic) will tickle the audience's funny bone.
Time 8 pm onwards
At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499

Travel tales from around the world

Saturday

Travel tales from around the world
Festival: Are you an avid traveller? Do you have stories to tell about fascinating places you've visited? We suggest you sign up for the Mumbai Travel Festival, which brings together globe-trotters, change-makers, influencers, and writers under one roof, to discuss all things travel. There is also a coffee-tasting session.
Time 8.30 am to 4 pm
At Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.
Log on to mumbaitravelfestival.com
Entry Rs 500

Poetry in motion

Poetry in motion
Dance: Sign your little ones up for a ballet workshop that Singaporean dancer Kimberly Martin will conduct.
Time 11 am
At Prabodhankar Thakre Theatre, Shivaji Nagar, Parel.
Call 28951468
Cost Rs 600

Word's worth

Word's worth
Game: Calling all wordsmiths. If you think it's easy-peesy to play around with the English language, make your way to Navi Mumbai and attend a scrabble competition.
Time 12 pm onwards
At Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.
Call 48931314
Cost Rs 300

A barrel of fun in store

Sunday

A barrel of fun in store
Theatre: It's the season for grapes, and an event is taking advantage of the variety, offering visitors a chance at grape-stomping. There will also be bottles of wine and different types of cheese for you to take back and savour.
Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm
At The Resort Madh-Marve, Aksa Gaon, Malad West.
Call 8451999859
Free

Disco fever

Disco fever
Dance: Catch three DJs — Himay, Schlick and Tomasi — spin disco tunes at a rooftop venue in Khar.
Time 4.20 pm to 10 pm
At Raasta, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.
Call 8655000811
Free

Finding fashion

Finding fashion
Exhibition: Attend an exhibition where craftspeople and weavers from across rural India will showcase their products. Over 37 artisans from different corners of the country will exhibit a range that includes Rajkot silk patola sarees, weaves from Benaras, Kutchi accessories, with Lambani hand embroidery and shibori work.
Time 11 m to 7 pm
At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.
Call 9480337734
Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK