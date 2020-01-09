Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Horsing around

Outdoors: Spend a day watching horses each one at the city's famous race course. The new season has begun. Spend a day outdoors while there is still a nip in the air.

Time 2 pm onwards

At Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.

Call 23011972

Entry Rs 800

Friday

Just joking

Laugh: Attend a show where popular stand-up comedians Rahul Dua and Urooj Ashfaque (in pic) will tickle the audience's funny bone.

Time 8 pm onwards

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Travel tales from around the world

Festival: Are you an avid traveller? Do you have stories to tell about fascinating places you've visited? We suggest you sign up for the Mumbai Travel Festival, which brings together globe-trotters, change-makers, influencers, and writers under one roof, to discuss all things travel. There is also a coffee-tasting session.

Time 8.30 am to 4 pm

At Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to mumbaitravelfestival.com

Entry Rs 500

Poetry in motion

Dance: Sign your little ones up for a ballet workshop that Singaporean dancer Kimberly Martin will conduct.

Time 11 am

At Prabodhankar Thakre Theatre, Shivaji Nagar, Parel.

Call 28951468

Cost Rs 600

Word's worth

Game: Calling all wordsmiths. If you think it's easy-peesy to play around with the English language, make your way to Navi Mumbai and attend a scrabble competition.

Time 12 pm onwards

At Doolally Taproom, The Affairs, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai.

Call 48931314

Cost Rs 300

Sunday

A barrel of fun in store

Theatre: It's the season for grapes, and an event is taking advantage of the variety, offering visitors a chance at grape-stomping. There will also be bottles of wine and different types of cheese for you to take back and savour.

Time 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At The Resort Madh-Marve, Aksa Gaon, Malad West.

Call 8451999859

Free

Disco fever

Dance: Catch three DJs — Himay, Schlick and Tomasi — spin disco tunes at a rooftop venue in Khar.

Time 4.20 pm to 10 pm

At Raasta, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.

Call 8655000811

Free

Finding fashion

Exhibition: Attend an exhibition where craftspeople and weavers from across rural India will showcase their products. Over 37 artisans from different corners of the country will exhibit a range that includes Rajkot silk patola sarees, weaves from Benaras, Kutchi accessories, with Lambani hand embroidery and shibori work.

Time 11 m to 7 pm

At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.

Call 9480337734

Free

