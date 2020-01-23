Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Sale into the year

Shop: If you're looking to revamp your wardrobe at the beginning of the year, here's your chance. Shop till you drop at a Republic Day sale at a mall in Thane, where you get a 50 per cent discount at some stores.

Time 10 am to 10 pm

At Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West.

Call 41144444

Friday

Have a Grand time

Trek: Join a trek at Sandhan Valley, known as the Grand Canyon of the Sahyadris. Walk through ravines where the width between the sides of two mountains is sometimes just 3 metres.

Time 10.50 pm Meeting point Kasara railway station.call 9004675388

Cost Rs 1,800

Log on to insider.in

Saturday

Fort-ify yourself at Lohagad

Travel: Lohagad, which translates to “Iron fort”, was once such a secure structure that Shivaji Maharaj and the Peshwa rulers used it to store their goods. The place, unfortunately, lies in ruins now. But head there to seep in the history it still embodies, and to take in dramatic views from 1,033 metres above sea level.

Time 8 am to 4.30 pm

Meeting point Lonavala railway station

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 900

Give, don't take

Charity: Get into the spirit of giving and donate woollens, blankets and sarees at a collection drive for the needy.

Time 10 am to 2 pm

At Club House, near Arcadia, Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

Call 9769258908

Free

Hold the flag high

Food: Let the food you eat display your patriotic spirit. Tuck into tri-coloured dimsums and sushi at a Japanese restaurant, before ending the meal with mochi ice cream.

Time 12 pm to 11.45 pm

At Kofuku, Bandra and

Powai outlets. call 66955105 (Bandra)

Cost Rs 1,950

Sunday

Look to the skies

Outdoors: Spend the day when the Constitution came into effect out in the midst of birds at the Karnala Bird Sanctuary. It's located in the middle of a fort that has seen a succession of rulers since it lay in the middle of an erstwhile trade route.

Time 7.30 pm Meeting point Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Call 9819021806

Cost Rs 733

Pet your back

Animals: Take your pet dog out for a treat at a Bandra eatery, which has curated a special Republic Day menu for them.

Time 12 pm to 1 am AT And It Was Called Yellow, Reclamation, Bandra West.

Call 61736108

Cost Rs 26 onwards

Know your rights

Lecture: These are fractious times. The protests against the Citizen Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens have laid bare how divisive our society has become. On one hand, people are saying it's unconstitutional given our pledge to be a secular country. On the other, there are those who think the government is well within its rights to implement the act. Either way, it's become important to better understand the Constitution of India. Attend a lecture where Avinash Kohle will trace its history, from the British era to the present day.

Time 11 am

At Doolally, 3rd Road, Khar West.

Call 48931314

Free

