Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Remembering Nani

Talk: Learn about the ideologies and theories

of late jurist, economist and Mumbaikar Nani Palkhivala at a talk by Rajan Jayakar.

Time 5.30 pm onwards

At Durbar Hall, The Mumbai Research Centre of the Asiatic Society, Horniman Circle, Fort.

Free

Friday

In high spirits

Drink: Start the weekend on a boozy note by heading to Giant Cocktail Night, where you can try a range of signature concoctions which are bound to get the party started.

Time 9 pm onwards

At Escobar - Tapas Bar, VN Sphere Mall, 199, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 26407070

Saturday

Grow a green thumb

exhibition: Bonsai is the best way to get some greenery in compact households. This workshop by Urvashi Thacker will tell you about the benefits of these plants.

On 9 am

At Jamn­abai Narsee Campus, Vile Parle West.

Call 26124272

Free

Bond over lunch

Discussion: Thaal Pe Charcha, a programme by Sahiyo, invites Bohra women and others to come together to bond over food and conversation.

Time 12 pm to 4 pm

At Venue to be disclosed on booking.

Email insia@sahiyo.com

Free

Rap it right

Audition: So you think you can rap? Sign up for the Mumbai leg of national hip-hop hunt.

Time 4.30 pm

At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Andheri West.

Log on to redbull.in/spotlight

Free

Toddlers' day out

Carnival: Take your kids to this open-for-all carnival in celebration of the school's 30th anniversary. There will be games, food, a tattoo corner and painting competitions.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

At Kids Corner PlayGroup and Nursery, Mulund West.

Call 9167338986

Email 17shefali@gmail.com (to RSVP)

Free

Sunday

That sixties show, Mumbai edition

Art: A new art exhibition in the city focusing on Bombay being the epicentre of the art movement in the 1960s will explore the period when the genre-driven arts matrix of Bombay gave way to abstraction. Drawing attention to the feverish pace of art practice in this crucial decade during which the pull of the Progressive Artists' Group was strong, you can view works by MF Husain and Ambadas.

On February 9 to March 28, 10.30 am to 7 pm (Except Sundays)

At DAG 58, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 49222700

Free

East meets West

Music: Want to listen to refreshing and unhinged guitar skills? That's what Xander Naylor Sound Machine specialises in, besides blending jazz post-rock and Indian classical together.

Time 8 pm

At The Stables, Andheri East.

Call 9820645845

Free

