Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Fusion for all

Music: At Perfect Amalgamation, catch 13 artistes in a contemporary instrumental fusion concert with composer Sidharth Kashyap.

Time 7.30 pm AT Matthew Road, Charni Road East, Girgaum. call 23668888

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

Friday

In love with the city

Art: Look at works displayed by students’ platform Mumbai Meri Jaan where they pay tribute to the city, its heritage and cultural diversity.

Time 10 am onwards AT Cumballa Hill.

Call 8879208475

Log on to https://www.facebook.com/MumbaiMeriJaanbyRQK/

Free

Saturday

Shake it up

Workshop: Get access to some rare cocktail recipes and ingredients at this cocktail masterclass with sommelier Pratik Angre.

Time 5 pm to 7 pm

At The Table, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder Marg, Colaba.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,500

Stories told through clowning

Theatre: At this performance, That’s How We Feel, seven teenage girls from the city’s red-light district will speak about their lives and world through the medium of clowning and theatre. It is directed by Rupesh Tillu of Red Nose Entertainment.

Time 7.30 pm

At Kommune, 1st Floor, Bungalow 97, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insder.in

Cost Rs 299

Not just play

Gaming: While you indulge in your favourite games avail leap year special offers on IMFL drinks.

Time 1 pm to 1 am

At Smaaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No 4, Trade View Building, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel (R- City, Thane and Navi Mumbai outlets too).

Call 9920088333

Leap day specials

Food: Feast on a leap day special menu at a Bandra eatery that will feature their best from the last four years including the lobster mac and the Bastian cake.

Time 7 pm to 1 am AT B1, opposite National College, New Kamal Building, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 7045083714

Sunday

Orwellian world

Books: There isn’t a more appropriate time to go back and discuss George Orwell’s novella Animal Farm. Organised by Kasa Kai Mumbai, the event will have readings followed by a discussion on its plot and characters.

Time 4 pm

At Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner

Call 9930931616

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

All about rhythm

Music: Watch Mattanur Sreeraj play the traditional Kerala drums thayambaka at the Keli Classical Rhythm festival.

Free

Time 7 pm

At Terna College Auditorium, NRI Complex Phase-II, Plot No 12, Sector 22, opposite Nerul Railway Station, Navi Mumbai.

Free

Calling the curious minds

Event: At this quiz, Q for Curiosity, held on the first Sunday of every month, the theme this time is weather and wax. Hosted by Yooti Bhansali, you will learn while you compete here and take away some prizes too. You are asked to bring only your curiosity and no more.

Time 4 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lawn, Mahalaxmi West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates