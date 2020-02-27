Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 10:03 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Fusion for all
Music: At Perfect Amalgamation, catch 13 artistes in a contemporary instrumental fusion concert with composer Sidharth Kashyap.
Time 7.30 pm AT Matthew Road, Charni Road East, Girgaum. call 23668888
Cost Rs 500

Friday

In love with the city
Art: Look at works displayed by students’ platform Mumbai Meri Jaan where they pay tribute to the city, its heritage and cultural diversity.
Time 10 am onwards AT Cumballa Hill.
Call 8879208475
Free

Saturday

Shake it up
Workshop: Get access to some rare cocktail recipes and ingredients at this cocktail masterclass with sommelier Pratik Angre.
Time 5 pm to 7 pm
At The Table, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder Marg, Colaba.
Cost Rs 2,500

Stories told through clowning
Theatre: At this performance, That’s How We Feel, seven teenage girls from the city’s red-light district will speak about their lives and world through the medium of clowning and theatre. It is directed by Rupesh Tillu of Red Nose Entertainment.
Time 7.30 pm
At Kommune, 1st Floor, Bungalow 97, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.
Cost Rs 299

Not just play
Gaming: While you indulge in your favourite games avail leap year special offers on IMFL drinks.
Time 1 pm to 1 am
At Smaaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No 4, Trade View Building, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel (R- City, Thane and Navi Mumbai outlets too).
Call 9920088333

Leap day specials
Food: Feast on a leap day special menu at a Bandra eatery that will feature their best from the last four years including the lobster mac and the Bastian cake.
Time 7 pm to 1 am AT B1, opposite National College, New Kamal Building, Linking Road, Bandra West.
Call 7045083714

Sunday

Orwellian world
Books: There isn’t a more appropriate time to go back and discuss George Orwell’s novella Animal Farm. Organised by Kasa Kai Mumbai, the event will have readings followed by a discussion on its plot and characters.
Time 4 pm
At Doolally Taproom, 1st floor, 135 Kwality House, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner
Call 9930931616
Cost Rs 200

All about rhythm
Music: Watch Mattanur Sreeraj play the traditional Kerala drums thayambaka at the Keli Classical Rhythm festival.
Free
Time 7 pm
At Terna College Auditorium, NRI Complex Phase-II, Plot No 12, Sector 22, opposite Nerul Railway Station, Navi Mumbai.
Free

Calling the curious minds
Event: At this quiz, Q for Curiosity, held on the first Sunday of every month, the theme this time is weather and wax. Hosted by Yooti Bhansali, you will learn while you compete here and take away some prizes too. You are asked to bring only your curiosity and no more.
Time 4 pm
At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lawn, Mahalaxmi West.
Cost Rs 300

