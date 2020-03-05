Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Step out in style

Shopping: Give your wardrobe a makeover at Boho Love Bazaar 2020. Pick out shararas, Indo-Western silhouettes and rustic hand-woven rugs.

Time 10 am to 7 pm

At The Leela Club, Imperial Towers, Level 8, Tardeo.

Call 9821114663

Friday

For a good cause

Stand-up: Laugh it out at #StandUpForInclusion with Rahul Subramanium and Atul Khatri, help raise funds for the specially-abled.

Time 7.30 pm

At Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350 onwards

Saturday

Of popcorn, play and puppets

Storytelling: Who doesn't like to listen to a good story? This Saturday, take the little ones out on a play date with Ketaki Mazumdar, national award-winning educationist and author of the book Popcorn Hurray, for a fun and interactive storytelling session. Sing songs, hang out with puppets and enjoy a whole bunch of engaging activities. Your kids also get to take home an author-signed copy of the book.

Time 11 am to 12 pm

At Kahani Tree, Industry Manor, A Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi.

Call 2430 6780

COst Rs 500

On your plate

Food: Feast away at this trade fair and food festival with varied fare from Japanese to Burmese.

On 4 pm to 10 pm

At Institute of Hotel Management, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar West.

Log on to facebook.com/Cornucopiaihm

In tea we trust

Meet-up: Craving some tea and company? Head to Shaam Ki Chaai, an intimate meet-up that helps you make new friends.

Time 5 pm to 7 pm

At Shop No 28, Meera Tower CHS, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West.

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 450

Sunday

A fix for Mithi

clean-up: It's never too late to start cleaning up our mess. Join a clean-up drive at Mithi river. Gloves, face masks and water will be provided during the drive.

Time 4 pm to 6 pm

Meeting Point Mahim Causeway slope

In a poet's memory

Poetry: Sahir Ludhianvi's select works will be read out to mark the poet's 99th birth anniversary.

Time 7.30 pm

At St Andrews Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 280

Women on top

Theatre: Revisit the classic, The Vagina Monologues, which is as engaging as it is irreverant.

Time 7 pm

At Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 299

Take the momo test

Event: At this competition, go solo or in a group and dig into 15 spicy momos in the shortest possible time. If you win, you get a free supply of momos.

Time 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

AT Dumpling Khang, Garib Nawaj Manzil, Nehru Road, Vakola. call 9004812981

Cost Rs 299

