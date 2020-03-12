Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

After 20 years

Art: Attend an exhibition called Tapestry of Time, being held to celebrate a Worli gallery completing 20 years. The featured artists include Dhruvi Acharya, Krishnamachari Bose and Milburn Cherian.

Time 11 am

At Tao Art Gallery, 65, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24918585

Free

Friday

Tech in the house

Music: Catch Berlin-based musician Bebetta, known for her house and tech sounds with a focus on melody, driving drums and emotional sensitivity.

Time 9 pm

At AntiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Log on to submerge.in

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Saturday

The road to fun

Fest: Take part in a street festival where musicians will take over the newly refurbished steps at St Stephen's Church in Bandra.

Time 6.30 pm

At St Stephen's Church, Mount Mary Road, Bandra West.

Call 22041252

Free

Slumming it out with an American opera

Theatre: Porgy and Bess is an opera set in Charleston, USA, in 1930. The plot revolves around a beggar, Porgy, who rescues a woman called Bess from her possessive lover and a drug dealer. But the lover later returns to deliver a twist to the tale. Catch a screening of this American opera show at a Nariman Point venue.

Time 5 pm

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

Taking stage

Ppen mic: Showcase your hidden talent — be it singing, poetry, comedy or story-telling — at an open-mic event at the Khar outlet of a pub chain.

Time 5 pm to 9 pm

At Doolally Taproom, 10 A Rajkutir, E854, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Sunday

Treats from the sea

food festival: Get a taste of the freshest catch of the season at reasonable prices at this Thane eatery that's whipping up signature seafood preparations.

Till March 15, 12 pm to 12 am

At Bombay Duck, Pokhran Road, Thane.

Call 9920619898

Cost Rs 99 onwards

Sunday brunching with live music

Food: Half healthy and half decadent, this brunch features an antipasti spread with seasonal ingredients, goodies from the bakery, blueberry buttermilk pancakes and Turkish egg, signature pastas and desserts. They will also have a band performing every week.

Time 11 am to 4 pm

At Qualia, Lodha World Crest, 402, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7304586862

Cost Rs 550 onwards

Doggie's day out

Worskhop: Attend a workshop in Fernandes Wadi in Uran, where Mitali Parekh of Good Dog! will display the healing effects of petting and playing with pets.

Time 9.30 am to 3 pm

At Fernandes Wadi, Uran (call for exact location).

Call 9820480903

A dose of laughter

Kids: Laugh out loud at a comedy event that features heavyweights like Radhika Vaz and Anuradha Menon.

Time 4.30 pm

At 73 Dehrees Bar and Bistro, Nityanand Road, Bandra West.

Call 7502737373

Cost Rs 499

